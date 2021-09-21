CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man with a history of pretending to be a police officer is accused in federal court of falsely claiming to be a federal agent. Authorities said in a complaint filed Friday that 52-year-old Reyel Devon Simmons, of Dodge Center, used the fake name “Rey Reeves” and regularly held himself out as a federal agent on social media. He had more than 10,000 followers on TikTok, including one woman from Georgia who began a romantic relationship with Simmons.

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Dodge Center, MN
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working late into Thursday night to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, talking to President Joe Biden, members on the House floor and senior staff as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Ap#Tiktok
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy