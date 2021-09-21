Richard Powers Spins A Smaller, Sadder Story In 'Bewilderment'
"Life assembles itself on accumulating mistakes." That's just one nugget of wisdom in Richard Powers' latest novel, a heartrending tale of loss. Bewilderment is a smaller, less complex book than his Pulitzer Prize-winning magnum opus, The Overstory (2018), although it also involves the devastating toll of environmental catastrophes. But in his 13th novel, Powers turns his attention from trees to creatures, and from a large cast spanning decades to a tightly bound father-son pair. His overarching concern is with endangered species — including humans, whose habit of turning a blind eye toward what doesn't immediately affect them has imperiled our future on this planet.www.kvcrnews.org
Comments / 0