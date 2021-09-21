CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Richard Powers Spins A Smaller, Sadder Story In 'Bewilderment'

By Heller McAlpin
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Life assembles itself on accumulating mistakes." That's just one nugget of wisdom in Richard Powers' latest novel, a heartrending tale of loss. Bewilderment is a smaller, less complex book than his Pulitzer Prize-winning magnum opus, The Overstory (2018), although it also involves the devastating toll of environmental catastrophes. But in his 13th novel, Powers turns his attention from trees to creatures, and from a large cast spanning decades to a tightly bound father-son pair. His overarching concern is with endangered species — including humans, whose habit of turning a blind eye toward what doesn't immediately affect them has imperiled our future on this planet.

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Fresh off a Pulitzer win for ‘The Overstory,’ Richard Powers delivers another environmental ode

Richard Powers’s poignant new novel, “Bewilderment,” is a cri de cœur. Like his recent masterpiece, “The Overstory,” which won a Pulitzer Prize, “Bewilderment” deplores humanity’s destruction of the environment and the perverse incentives that make our descent toward universal suicide so difficult to stop. But unlike “The Overstory,” with its...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
resilience.org

Review: Power by Richard Heinberg

416 pp. New Society Publishers – Sept. 2021. $24.99. If you know Richard Heinberg for his many previous writings on energy, you may initially assume that the title of his latest book refers to power strictly in its physics sense. But as you begin reading, it becomes apparent that he’s using a vastly broader definition of the term. For him,
BOOKS & LITERATURE
getty.edu

The Power of Telling Your Own Story

We go about life immersed in our day-to-day tasks, responsibilities, and relationships, without necessarily thinking about our legacy or how we want to be remembered. But what happens when you’re gone?. In the case of African American choreographer and video artist Blondell Cummings, her multidisciplinary artmaking left behind a record...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Daniel Keyes
Person
Richard Powers
telegraphherald.com

Photojournalist shares power of stories, sacrifice at UD

In the middle of a presentation on immigration and storytelling Tuesday at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center, the audience erupted into quiet conversation. Saul Flores, a motivational speaker and photojournalist, asked the theater full of college students to share with one another about someone in their lives who sacrificed for them.
DUBUQUE, IA
Rolla Daily News

Tim Richards Column: The Real… Rest of The Story

In 2009, while researching a story I had heard broadcaster Paul Harvey tell on his Rest of the Story broadcast, I learned the legendary newsman’s wife had died the previous year. At the time of Lynne’s death, the couple had been married for more than 65 years. Few who heard...
CELEBRITIES
Byrdie

101 Black Women Share Their Powerful Natural Hair Stories in This New Book

The Black hair experience is beautiful and complicated. While we may grow up being taught by some to love our curls and coils, much of the outside world delivers a different message at an early age. We've been told textured hair is "unkempt" for the workplace and school throughout history. For far too long, the media perpetuated the narrative that straight hair is the beauty standard. Thankfully, the rise of the natural hair movement and laws like the CROWN Act have begun to combat some of these issues and helped Black people feel more confident embracing their hair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Dsm#Isola#Tedia
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Space.com

How fast is Earth moving?

As an Earthling, it's easy to believe that we're standing still. After all, we don't feel like we're hurtling through space. Yet we are. So how fast exactly is Earth moving around the sun?. Some of the earliest astronomers in recorded history proposed that we live in a geocentric universe...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Astronaut Captures Jaw-Dropping Photo of Aurora Blazing Gloriously Above Earth

Astronauts on the International Space Station see remarkable views of Earth every day, but one phenomenon never fails to awe them: the aurora. European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a jaw-dropping photo of the polar lights from his vantage point about 250 miles (402km) above Earth on Friday. It's among the best images of the aurora ever captured from the ISS.
ASTRONOMY
In Style

Your Fall 2021 Horoscope Is Here

The Astro Poets break down what to expect this autumn, aka the time of the soul, based on your zodiac sign. With the end of Summer Fridays and the start of Fashion Week and back to school, it may already feel like fall is already upon us, but it's technically still around the corner. This year's autumnal equinox happens at precisely 3:20 pm on Wednesday, September 22, marking the beginning of fall.
LIFESTYLE
districtchronicles.com

Despite her huge success,Barbara Walters regrets about not having more children and worried about the relationship with her adopted daughter

The former news anchor, TV host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She’s been honored with numerous awards during her impressive career, from a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Emmy Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
codelist.biz

German model speaks for the first time about an affair

Nicole Poturalski has received a lot more attention since her brief affair with actor Brad Pitt. But that hasn’t changed her. Nicole Poturalski speaks for the first time since the affair with Brad Pitt. She be grateful for everything. But she is just like before. She enjoyed some celebrity in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
998
Followers
2K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy