High-level segment of 76th UN General Assembly to begin
New York [US], September 21 (ANI): The high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (local time) in New York. Taking to Twitter, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said, "@UN all decked up! High Level segment of UNGA to begin tomorrow in NewYork."External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has arrived in New York for United Nations General Assembly high-level week and to hold bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq and the UK counterparts.
