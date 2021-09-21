CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

116- 118 Catherine St.

Scribe
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoom for Rent - Room for rent located at 118 Catherine St. #3 Bridgeport, CT 06604. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and has a private toilet and bathroom sink. The rent is $650 per month and a security deposit of $650 is required. All utilities are included in the rental price of $650/mo. Property does have a common kitchen located on the 2nd floor. Property is also in walking distance of all major public transportation and shops. If you are interested in viewing this unit please contact our office at 203-332-9818 Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 9AM-1PM.

www.thescribeonline.com

