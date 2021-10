What’s happening right now in Congress has major implications for the fate of the U.S. economy — and many Americans’ pocketbooks. There are four big things happening at once, which is what makes this so complicated and consequential. First of all, Congress needs to approve a budget so the federal government can keep operating after Sept. 30. Otherwise, there will be a government shutdown Friday. The second issue is the “debt ceiling.” If that isn’t lifted by Oct. 18, the government will run out of money and will not be able to pay all of its bills, a scary situation for bondholders, Social Security recipients, military members and more. Republican are refusing to help lift the debt ceiling.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO