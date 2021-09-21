CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protesters block Kosovo-Serbia border, tension still high

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU, LLAZAR SEMINI
 10 days ago

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border on Tuesday remained blocked by ethnic Kosovo Serbs protesting a move by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...

Kosovo calls on Serbia to lower tensions, start dialogue

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border was blocked for a third straight day on Wednesday by ethnic Serbs protesting a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on Serbs to move vehicles away “because they...
POLITICS
Greek prime minister: No intention of arms race with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Thursday that he has no intention of competing against Turkey in an arms race and hopes to resolve differences with the neighboring country …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
POLITICS
Berlin vote count questioned over election day glitches

BERLIN (AP) — Numerous election day glitches in the German capital have prompted calls for the result to be scrutinized, with one politician saying Thursday that his party plans to challenge the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
ELECTIONS
Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'

An Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'. Noor, 29, had been a member of a British-trained Afghan unit known as CF333, but was not rescued in the airlift from Kabul airport that followed the Taliban takeover.
WORLD
Protests
The Taliban have warned the United States of “bad consequences” if drones are used in Afghan skies

According to Sputnik, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and urged the US to adhere to its commitments in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called the US move a breach of national security and urged all countries, including the US, to follow mutual duties.
MILITARY
5 beheaded in Ecuador prison gang battle that left at least 116 inmates dead

A battle between gangs in a prison killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in Ecuador’s history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday. President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system, allowing the government to deploy the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AP PHOTOS: China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MILITARY
UK Labour chief woos voters, tackles critics amid govt woes

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party took aim Wednesday at a Conservative government that has presided over empty gas pumps and one of Europe’s worst …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
U.K.
Darien Gap: Where hell and hope collide for US-bound migrants

Stumbling over a stone in the Colombian jungle, a 12-year-old Haitian boy only pauses before readjusting the folded tent slung over his shoulder and catching up to his family, part of a group of migrants on a perilous journey toward the United States. "Those who made it say that one has to prepare mentally to see many things... one is afraid for what can happen, for the children, for the family," said Francisco, a 30-year-old Haitian bracing himself for the dangerous journey.
IMMIGRATION
Chinese switch to flashlights, generators amid power cuts

SHENYANG, China (AP) — People ate breakfast by the light of smartphones and shopkeepers turned on generators as cities across China enforced power cuts Wednesday to meet official conservation …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vietnam to end virus lockdown in largest city after 3 months

VUNG TAU, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city on Friday, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Paris attacks survivors relive horror in trial testimony

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks began testifying at a historic trial on Tuesday, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court. One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on November 13 are to take the stand. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. "A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of us. I can still feel the explosion in my body, as well as the noise and the smell," Pierre, a now-retired gendarme officer, told the court Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
CONGRESS & COURTS
From mines to Covid: Cambodia dogs train to sniff out virus

Cambodian anti-landmine authorities are training dogs to sniff out Covid-19, hoping the sharp-nosed canines normally used to detect underground explosives can keep the virus on a tight leash. Cambodia has won praise for a swift vaccine drive, with the health ministry saying over 98 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose. Now they are embarking on a new strategy to spot Covid cases. Joining the fight will be 12 Belgian Malinois dogs the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) has trained to nose out unsuspecting patients who might be carrying the virus.
PETS
Qatar ready for tightly-controlled first legislative polls

Qataris are gearing up for inaugural legislative polls on Saturday that are a symbolic democratic step for the autocratic Gulf region but are unlikely to alter the monarchy's balance of power. The Shura will be allowed to propose legislation, approve the budget and recall ministers.
MIDDLE EAST

