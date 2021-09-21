CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

What we're obsessed with right now: Jungle's new 'Loving in Stereo' album

By Karla Peterson, The San Diego Union-Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat I'm obsessed with: "Loving in Stereo," the new album from the U.K. dance duo Jungle. Who/what is Jungle?: Jungle is Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, a British songwriting and production duo whose 2014 self-titled debut album was shortlisted for the U.K.'s prestigious Mercury Prize. This puts the Jungle gents in the most-excellent company of FKA twigs, Foals and the Arctic Monkeys, as it should.

