What we're obsessed with right now: Jungle's new 'Loving in Stereo' album

One question has been plaguing Rihanna for what feels like forever: where’s the new album? As fans eagerly await her to drop new music, here’s what we know. Rihanna has an extensive body of work – eight studio albums, two remix albums, a handful of EPs, and countless singles – but by the way fans react whenever she does anything, you’d think she’s been holding out. Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty can’t post a picture on Instagram, enjoy herself while watching a DJ’s live stream, or practically do anything without someone popping up and demanding that she releases a new album. It’s almost as bad as fans begging for Adele’s new record.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO