Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Being on holiday while pretending to work: that sums up what I shall loosely describe as my “career”. Now I can invite to the beach bar some people with real jobs who are newly able to combine work with travel.Before the coronavirus pandemic, “working from home” was often disparaged as a euphemism. But increasingly many enlightened employers accept that people whose jobs...

TRAVEL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO