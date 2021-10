Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United take on West Ham United Wednesday just days after these two teams faced off in Premier League play. This is Ronaldo’s first appearance in an English tournament since returning to Manchester United and the EPL earlier this season. Ronaldo has chipped in three goals in two matches so far this season, with Bruno Fernandes continuing to lead the way offensively with four goals on the season. On the other side, West Ham will be looking for revenge from their 2-1 loss to Man. U. last time out. The club currently sits in eighth place in the EPL standings with a record of 2-2-1. Michail Antonio and Saïd Benrahma have led the scoring for West Ham so far this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO