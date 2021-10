The Shrine of Ancient Tears is one of the six shrines you explore in Sea of Thieves. These shrines contain some great loot that you can take back with you to the surface, but you’re going to need to solve the many puzzles inside the temple before you can take what’s rightfully yours. In addition, you can expect to fight against several Merfolk and to keep your wits about you. You can find this temple by sailing over to the N20 grid tile and swimming straight down to the seafloor.

