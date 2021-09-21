CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pulisic, Kante, Mendy: The Chelsea Fitness & Injury News Ahead of Aston Villa Cup Tie

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season on Wednesday night when they face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Thomas Tuchel's men welcome Villa to west London for the third round tie. The Blues are yet to endure defeat this term in all competitions and...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel gives positive N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N’Golo Kante is in “full shape” and “ready to play” against Tottenham after recovering from injury. The Chelsea star has been out with an ankle injury since being forced off injured against Liverpool on 28 August. The 30-year-old missed the Premier League victory over Aston Villa last weekend and the midweek Champions League win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.Tuchel has now confirmed Kante is primed to return on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.But Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, despite the American returning to individual training after overcoming his ankle injury.“No fresh concerns,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “Christian [Pulisic] is in individual training and will not be in the squad.“N’Golo is back in full shape in training and ready to play.” Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is sweating on the fitness of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, who both exited Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes due to injury. But Tuchel is unconcerned by his rival’s injury issues: “Let’s see who can play and not play. There’s still two days to go and I am not so much involved in speculation or prediction on who will or won’t play. It’s a tough fixture.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
WNCY

Soccer-Chelsea’s Tuchel says Pulisic doubtful for Villa clash

(Reuters) – Chelsea’s American forward Christian Pulisic is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained on international duty this month and Wednesday’s League Cup game against Aston Villa will likely come too soon for him, manager Thomas Tuchel said. The 23-year-old picked up the problem in the United States’ 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Thomas Tuchel's side face Dean Smith's men for the second time already this season, this time in the cup, after playing off in the Premier League earlier this month. Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Edouard Mendy in race against time to be fit for Chelsea's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel reveals he will NOT play in Aston Villa cup tie

Edouard Mendy will miss Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa tomorrow and faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown with Manchester City. Goalkeeper Mendy missed Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Tottenham due to a hip injury suffered late on in their 1-0 Champions League victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Pulisic, Mount, Mendy: The Chelsea Team News to Face Manchester City

Chelsea will welcome back Edouard Mendy to the side against Manchester City after Thomas Tuchel confirmed the Blues' team news ahead of the game. It's a top of the table clash in west London at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel's side have won their last three games against City, and could make it a fourth for the first time since 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Cup Game#Fitness#Pulisic Kante#The Premier League#American#Spurs#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

There was nothing to seperate the two sides as Chelsea's third round Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa was settled on penalties, with the Blues winning 4-3 in the shootout. Timo Werner opened the scoring for Chelsea, connecting with a superb Reece James cross to fire his side ahead. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea progressed through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after defeating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties. In a poor first half, the game really kicked off in the final forty-five. Reece James' cross found the head of Timo Werner to put the Blues one up. However, a Cameron Archer levelled for Dean Smith's side to force a penalty shootout.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea injury updates: Édouard Mendy ‘painful’, Christian Pulisic ‘doubtful’

Thomas Tuchel made three changes to the starting lineup against Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea’s previous game, one of which was a complete surprise. Instead of Édouard Mendy, it was backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who got the start, with third-choice Marcus Bettinelli on the bench. That arrangement suggested that UEFA Goalkeeper...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy