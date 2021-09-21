Pulisic, Kante, Mendy: The Chelsea Fitness & Injury News Ahead of Aston Villa Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N’Golo Kante is in “full shape” and “ready to play” against Tottenham after recovering from injury. The Chelsea star has been out with an ankle injury since being forced off injured against Liverpool on 28 August. The 30-year-old missed the Premier League victory over Aston Villa last weekend and the midweek Champions League win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.Tuchel has now confirmed Kante is primed to return on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.But Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, despite the American returning to individual training after overcoming his ankle injury.“No fresh concerns,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “Christian [Pulisic] is in individual training and will not be in the squad.“N’Golo is back in full shape in training and ready to play.” Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is sweating on the fitness of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, who both exited Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes due to injury. But Tuchel is unconcerned by his rival’s injury issues: “Let’s see who can play and not play. There’s still two days to go and I am not so much involved in speculation or prediction on who will or won’t play. It’s a tough fixture.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO