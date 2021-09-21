Probable XIs for Milan vs. Venezia – new chance for Kalulu with two changes expected
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli is expected to make just two changes to the starting XI to face Venezia compared to the one that draw with Juventus. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri should field Mike Maignan in goal again but there will be a change in the back four as Fikayo Tomori shifts back to being the centre-back partner for Alessio Romagnoli, with Pierre Kalulu at right-back and Theo Hernandez on the left.www.yardbarker.com
