CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Probable XIs for Milan vs. Venezia – new chance for Kalulu with two changes expected

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli is expected to make just two changes to the starting XI to face Venezia compared to the one that draw with Juventus. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri should field Mike Maignan in goal again but there will be a change in the back four as Fikayo Tomori shifts back to being the centre-back partner for Alessio Romagnoli, with Pierre Kalulu at right-back and Theo Hernandez on the left.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli on victory over Venezia: Last season's work paying off

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli was delighted with their 2-0 defeat to Venezia. Theo Hernandez jumped from the bench to assist the Brahim Diaz goal and score the second himself, set up by another substitute, Alexis Saelemaekers. “Breaking the deadlock is important, as it means Venezia cannot just sit behind...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Venezia: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

AC Milan host Venezia on Wednesday on Paramount+ knowing that a win will take them level on points with bitter rivals Inter Milan at the top of Serie A after the Nerazzurri's win away at Fiorentina on Tuesday. The Rossoneri are unbeaten so far with three wins from four and just two goals conceded have the best defensive record in the league along with Napoli. Stefano Pioli's men left it late to tie with Juventus last time out while Venezia have won just once all season and are perched above the relegation zone.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Theo Hernandez delighted with impact vs. Venezia and declares Milan will ‘fight to win the Scudetto’

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez believes that the team have everything in their capabilities to challenge for the league title this season. Milan certainly found it tough for the opening 45 minutes as Venezia came to try and frustrate, not necessarily by parking the bus but rather by disrupting build-up play with two very solid banks, and it took some inspired changes to unlock Paolo Zanetti’s side.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Saelemaekers
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Alessio Romagnoli
Person
Theo Hernandez
Person
Mike Maignan
Person
Sandro Tonali
ESPN

Diaz and Hernandez send Milan second after battling win over Venezia

Goals from Brahim Diaz and Theo Hernandez earned AC Milan a battling 2-0 victory over Venezia on Wednesday to move up to second in the Serie A standings. The home side, who started the match without a recognised striker as veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud were again missing through injury, struggled to break down their promoted opponents in the opening period.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Serie A: AC Milan vs Venezia Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Serie A returns for midweek action as AC Milan take on Venezia at the San Siro Stadium in gameweek 5 on Wednesday 22st September. Ahead of the game we take a look at the AC Milan vs Venezia live stream, preview and prediction details. AC Milan vs Venezia: Preview. AC...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Trying new solutions and an injection of quality: Tactical analysis of Milan’s win over Venezia

AC Milan were able to make it four wins from five to begin the Serie A season and move joint-top with rivals Inter at least for the time being with a 2-0 win over Venezia. In truth it was far from a classic game or a vintage performance from the Rossoneri, but second half changes paid dividends for Stefano Pioli as substitute Theo Hernandez set up Brahim Diaz for the opener while another sub in Alexis Saelemaekers put Theo through to kill the game with a second.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Xi#Juventus#La Gazzetta Dello Sport#Saelemaekers#Ceccaroni#Schnegg
Yardbarker

Milan’s youth project bearing fruit as Kalulu and Daniel Maldini join the list

The youth project that AC Milan embarked on when Elliott Management took control of the club is beginning to bear fruit, a report claims. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes how the American fund made the decision to start a new project based largely on young players, which caused many Milan fans and pundits to raise several doubts.
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: Hella Verona vs Roma

On Thursday in Roma’s Conference League match, we saw the turnover that many Romanisti were hoping would come in order to avoid overtaxing the legs of some of the Giallorossi’s key men. In that match, Mourinho only stuck with Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Rick Karsdorp from his assumed preferred XI. And of that group, only Mancini and Patricio went the distance. With most of the usual XI getting much, if not all, of the match against CSKA Sofia off, Mourinho should return to what has been the norm thus far.
UEFA
inquirer.com

Soccer on TV: Juventus-AC Milan and Venezia’s homecoming highlight a big Sunday in Serie A

Saturday, 11 a.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español) This game brings good news for American fans. Lille winger Tim Weah should be back from an injury that kept him out of World Cup qualifying, just in time for France’s Derby du Nord; and beIN Sports is now available on YouTube TV. Unfortunately, the network seems no closer to returning to Comcast...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League in English and Spanish

It’s Leicester City vs. Napoli Thursday afternoon as Europa League 2021 play opens up. Thursday’s match features a Leicester City team that’s been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in recent years. Jamie Vardy continues to lead the scoring while Youri Tielemansa remains a big factor -- and the target of transfer rumors. On the other side is Napoli out of Serie A. The Italian League club has been in Champions League contention in recent years and currently finds itself a step down in Europ a League play. Napoli has started strong this season, going a perfect 3-0, including a win against Juventus last time out. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and UniMás in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.
LEICESTER, MA
Yardbarker

Kalulu reminds everyone he is a useful resource as new opportunity beckons

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli decided to give Pierre Kalulu his first minutes of the season against Juventus, and he clearly liked what he saw. As Calciomercato.com writes, Pioli decided to field Fikayo Tomori on the right side of the defence against Juve rather than perhaps a more natural right-back, but when Simon Kjaer went down injured and was forced off, Kalulu was thrown into the fold and things suddenly looked much better.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Probable Milan XI to face Atletico Madrid – two doubts still to be resolved

Stefano Pioli has just two selection doubts to resolve before tomorrow night’s game against Atletico Madrid at San Siro, a report claims. According to MilanNews, Simon Kjaer and Alessandro Florenzi, trained with the rest of the squad this morning and will be available for the match against Los Colchoneros. Mike Maingan will be in goal protected by Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez and one other defender.
SOCCER
The Independent

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scott McTominay has returned to Scotland’s squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers with Israel and the Faroe Islands.The Manchester United midfielder needed groin surgery last month which forced him to miss the wins against Moldova and Austria.He returned for United’s 2-1 win at West Ham and also started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also in the squad having pulled out through injury ahead of September’s 2-0 loss to Denmark.Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin replaces...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy