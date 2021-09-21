CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United or Liverpool should sign struggling City star, says Rio Ferdinand

By Dale O'Donnell
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Ferdinand reckons Manchester United or Liverpool should make a move to sign Man City winger Raheem Sterling now that he’s out “in the wilderness”. Has the retired footballer turned pundit completely forgotten that United are already well-stocked in the attacking department, with only room for a striker next summer so long as Edinson Cavani moves on after his final year at the club?

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have told Cristiano Ronaldo to 'SIT DOWN', as Manchester United's star man turned coach on the touchline after being subbed in defeat by Young Boys

Rio Ferdinand insisted he would have told Cristiano Ronaldo to 'sit down' when the superstar moved to the touchline to start shouting instructions during Manchester United's shock defeat by Young Boys. Ronaldo scored the third goal of his second spell at the club to hand United the lead in Bern,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Rio Ferdinand's claim that Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to do his job against Young Boys as Manchester United boss insists superstar has fitted in brilliantly at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at former team-mate Rio Ferdinand for suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to do the manager’s job during their Champions League defeat by Young Boys on Tuesday. Ferdinand said he would have ordered Ronaldo to sit down after claiming the 36-year-old superstar had hollered “instructions”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand insists Jesse Lingard can continue to be an 'asset' for Manchester United if they 'use him in the right way' after his winning goal against West Ham... and praises his 'different' movement off the ball

Rio Ferdinand has praised Jesse Lingard for making an impact after his rollercoaster week at Manchester United, and hailed the individual qualities he brings to the team. Lingard has managed to move from villain to hero in just a matter of days, having made a horror mistake and handed Young Boys their winner in the Champions League before then scoring a last-gasp goal at West Ham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand admits he has been left 'baffled' by Raheem Sterling's struggles at Manchester City after the forward drew another blank... and believes he has 'lost confidence' over being dropped by Pep Guardiola

Rio Ferdinand has revealed his confusion with Raheem Sterling's poor form at Manchester City, and believes the winger's difficult spell has been triggered by him being dropped from the side. Sterling was fielded as the centre forward for City in their goalless draw with Southampton at the weekend, but struggled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Raheem Sterling
The Independent

Manchester United’s Phil Jones responds to Rio Ferdinand’s ‘waste of time’ comments after injury woes

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has responded to ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand’s remarks about him being a “waste of time” at the club.The 29-year-old, who turned out for the under-23s side on Saturday, has not played for the first team since January 2020 due to serious injury problems.And last month Ferdinand hit out at Jones by calling for him to leave Old Trafford as he was taking up a place in the squad that could be used for a young player coming through.Jones, who played alongside Ferdinand at United, has now given his take on the comments.Speaking to The Times, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand denies rift with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and urges Manchester United manager to call him

Rio Ferdinand has denied reports of a rift with his former Manchester United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Ferdinand has at times criticised the Norwegian, now in charge at Old Trafford, but says he has “no beef” with anyone at the club.Solskjaer had accused Ferdinand of commenting on matters on which he didn’t “really know” after the former centre half labelled Phil Jones as a “waste of time”.“Ole’s come for me the other day in the paper!” Ferdinand said on the latest Vibe with Five on Youtube. “He came for me, I can’t believe it! “When I see Ole, I’m going to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Man United#City#Scousers#Real Madrid
chatsports.com

'Didn't know I'm still that good did you!': Rio Ferdinand enjoys heated two-touch battle with Ravel Morrison as Manchester United icon visits the former wonderkid he said should be worth £100MILLION at Derby training

Just like old times, Rio Ferdinand dropped in for a kick-about with Ravel Morrison at Derby training – a decade after trying to save the youngster's career from disaster. The great centre-back was edging towards the end at Manchester United when Morrison, the next big thing at Old Trafford, began to derail.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's so far removed from the Harry Kane we know': Rio Ferdinand says the Tottenham star is 'unhappy' at the club after failed summer transfer move and his 'performances are reflecting that'

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Harry Kane is 'unhappy' to stay at Tottenham and that is reflective of his performances so far this season. The England captain made it no secret that he wished to leave the club in the summer, with Manchester City his preferred destination. Pep Guardiola's side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

'I didn't play well but I KNEW I'd score': Rio Ferdinand reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo texted him after netting a dramatic late winner for Manchester United... as pundit insists 'that's the belief he has and other players are feeding off it'

Rio Ferdinand has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo texted him insisting he knew he would score against Villarreal after netting a last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men went behind when Paco Alcacer stabbed home Arnaut Danjuma's cross in the second half, after a first 45 minutes in which the Spanish side were wasteful in front of goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand rues Manchester United's failure to sign 'fantastic' Federico Chiesa... with Joe Cole comparing Italy and Juventus star to 'a young Luis Suarez'

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his disappointment that Manchester United did not manage to secure the services of rising Juventus star Federico Chiesa. The 23-year-old Italian is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe after a stellar summer helping Italy win Euro 2020, and he was on hand again to score the only goal in sinking European champions Chelsea on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
washingtonnewsday.com

Harvey Elliot, a Liverpool attacker, slams Manchester United on social media.

Harvey Elliot, a Liverpool attacker, slams Manchester United on social media. Harvey Elliot, Liverpool’s newest rising star, understands how to put trolls in their place. Liverpool forward Ellior had to be stretchered off the field during Sunday’s triumph over Leeds United after badly dislocating his left ankle. On Tuesday, the...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

'Manchester City's Stadium Is 98.7% Full- That's More Than Liverpool!'

TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair has defended Manchester City fans, who have come under fire after Pep Guardiola pleaded them to attend this weekend's match with Southampton. This follows City's epic victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night, where there were over 10,000 empty seats at The Etihad Stadium.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Jude Bellingham attracts 'interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City who hope to lure Borussia Dortmund star to the Premier League next summer'

Jude Bellingham could be the subject of a heavyweight Premier League transfer tussle next summer following the stunning start to his career at Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in the England midfielder who has been a revelation for the German outfit since arriving a year ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'set sights on Milan's Franck Kessie if Paul Pogba leaves on a free'... but face competition from Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool and Tottenham for midfield star

Paul Pogba has made one of the best starts to a season of his Manchester United career but the club are already preparing for a possible future without him and have identified AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a potential replacement. Pogba has less than a year left on his...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy