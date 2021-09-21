Manchester United or Liverpool should sign struggling City star, says Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand reckons Manchester United or Liverpool should make a move to sign Man City winger Raheem Sterling now that he’s out “in the wilderness”. Has the retired footballer turned pundit completely forgotten that United are already well-stocked in the attacking department, with only room for a striker next summer so long as Edinson Cavani moves on after his final year at the club?www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0