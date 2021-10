Club America coach Santiago Solari has spoken of working with Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard. Solari worked with Odegaard as Real Madrid Castilla coach. "Odegaard came to Madrid very young, 15 or 16 years old. It was difficult for him because he wanted to train with the first team, something that no one his age was doing. He was a talent, of course, but sometimes it's easier for them start with boys of his age than with the first team," recalled Solari.

