Home Food Preservation: Reduced Sodium and Reduced Sugar Foods

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you like to reduce added salt and or sugar in your diet? Join us for the Home Food Preservation: Reduced Sodium and Reduced Sugar Foods event and learn how to safely can foods with no added or reduced salt or sugar content. While different home food preservation methods have existed for centuries, we have learned much about the science behind safe canning methods in recent years.

#Food Preservation#Sugar Substitutes#No Sugar#Sodium#Registrants
