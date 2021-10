ATHENS — Nolan Smith is still a work in progress in the eyes of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, but the SEC office viewed him as the co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Smith wracked up a career-high 8 tackles and was involved in two sacks that produced points, a strip-sack that sparked at TD drive and a sack in the South Carolina end zone during the 40-13 win.

DawgNation.com.

