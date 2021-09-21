CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Hingham sisters Lilly and Sophie Reale starring on soccer pitch on opposite coasts

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHINGHAM – Separated by 3,000 miles, Lilly Reale’s vast shadow has the range to reach out over her younger sister, Sophie. Lilly Reale’s sensational talent makes that a possibility and the former Hingham High soccer standout and U.S. Youth National Team member’s long list of accomplishments continues to grow as she starts as a freshman at center back this season for third-ranked UCLA.

Hingham, MA
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

