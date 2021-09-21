CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia MOF Announces Extension of Sales Tax Incentives for Specific Motor Vehicles Due to Coronavirus

bloombergtax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indonesian Ministry of Finance Sept. 17 announced an extension to Dec. 31 from Aug. 31 of sales tax incentives for specific motor vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic. The incentives include a: 1) 100 percent luxury goods sales tax (LST) exemption on specific motor vehicles; 2) 50 percent LST reduction on specific motor vehicles; and 3) 25 percent LST reduction on specific motor vehicles. [Indonesia, Ministry of Finance, 09/17/21]

