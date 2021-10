STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Heather Plantamura has been teaching at her Staten Island middle school — working both remotely and in-person — and ensuring her students continued to learn during the tumultuous time. But she may not be able to return to her classroom later this week, as New York City is requiring every public school employee to receive at least one dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

