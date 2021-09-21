CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread of the delta variant disrupts fall reopening plans at peer institutions

By Andrew Sasser
Dartmouth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome schools in New England have adjusted policies on testing, masking and social gatherings in the face of outbreaks caused by the delta variant. As Dartmouth students settle into their first week of fall term, the College has looked to peer institutions and how they are returning to in person classes and dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. While Dartmouth, like many other schools, has opted to reinstate an indoor mask mandate and increase testing frequency for vaccinated individuals, interim Provost David Kotz previously announced that the College is not currently considering any outdoor mask mandates, gathering restrictions or social distancing requirements.

www.thedartmouth.com

