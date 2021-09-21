CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

New Downtown Evansville Bookstore Set Grand Opening Date

By Ryan O'Bryan
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Downtown Evansville has seen quite the renaissance over the past several years. When I was growing up, the downtown area was somewhere you didn't go after the sun went down because it had a reputation for being a bit dangerous. Also, there wasn't really anything worth going downtown for. While it was once the main shopping area of the city back in the early-to-mid 1900s, it became more of a business area with a few companies housing their offices in various places as the city expanded and retail stores began to build on the west, north, and east sides of town. Nowadays, thanks to the Ford Center, Old National Events Plaza, and the Victory Theater, the area has evolved into an entertainment destination with great restaurants, bars, and locally-owned retail outlets, including a new one getting ready to open its doors soon.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Why Do I Find the Destruction of Evansville’s Sycamore Building So Fascinating?

There's something about seeing something get absolutely destroyed I can't take my eyes off of. Is it a guy thing? Is it a "me" thing? Or, is it a human thing?. As you may know, demolition crews have been hard at work tearing down the Sycamore Building on the corner of Sycamore and Southeast 4th Street in downtown Evansville recently to make room for a new four-story building that will feature a food hall, commercial and office space, along with residential units, according to our media partners at Eyewitness News. Lucky for me the station is a block away which means I've had the opportunity to see the various stages of destruction.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville’s Christmas on North Main Parade 2021 has Been Canceled

Just as we have started planning for fall and winter events, one popular Evansville event has been canceled for the second year in a row. We always look forward to the Evansville Christmas Parade on North Main, and of course, we had to miss it in 2020. Well, unfortunately, the 2021 parade is also canceled. Santa's Workshop for the kids has also been called off. This was not an easy decision for the parade officials to make. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is only one of the contributing factors for this decision.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
My 1053 WJLT

Owensboro Woman Packs Her Bags For Surprise Bucket List Vacation

Angel here and my family is predictable when it comes to vacations. A friend of mine recently booked a Pack Up & Go Surprise vacation and she's sharing her experience. So here's how it works. You basically let the travel agency do the work for you. You contact them, fill out a questionnaire, sit back and wait. Amber Payne of Owensboro did this and we asked her to tell us all about it;
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

McLean County Haunted Trail By The Lake One of the Scariest in Kentucky

Haunts and scares are just getting started in the Tri-State and one local haunted attraction is already gaining attention for its scare factor. If you like having the crap scared out of you this place is definitely where you need to be this weekend. McLean County Fish & Game has hosted the Haunted Trail by the Lake for different years and it is always a blast. This year they are partnering with Ghostly Productions out of Owensboro to take their scare game to a whole new level.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Don’t Fall For This Texas Roadhouse Scam in Evansville (or Anywhere)

A post on Facebook is going viral saying that Texas Roadhouse is giving away free meals, but are they REALLY?. In case you were unaware, in the world of social media, if you see a post that seems too good to be true...it usually is. Not to point fingers or anything, but there are some pretty gullible people out there that fall for every post they see. There is currently a post that is going viral which is offering free meal vouchers for Texas Roadhouse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Morris
My 1053 WJLT

How Evansville Fall Fest Organizers Are Helping Parents Keep Track of their Kids

During the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival (10/4-10/9), tens of thousands of people will head down to Franklin Street to consume a ton of food from over 100 vendor booths, and in the process, help raise a boatload of money for over 100 local non-profit organizations. And after canceling the 2020 festival, I'm sure this year is going to be bigger than ever, which can be really exciting for some folks, but can also be pretty stressful for others. The others I'm referring to here are parents of young kids.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Big Dipper is New Owensboro Landmark Ornament

Seeing that it's almost October, no really, it's about time to start thinking about all the upcoming holidays. Yes, this includes Christmas and all the decorating that goes along with it. If you are a Daviess County native and/or resident, check out the newest ornament. Owensboro institution and drive-in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Do You Remember these Stores that Used to be in Washington Square Mall?

Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. Check out the photo gallery below featuring Then & Now photos. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bookstore#New Downtown#The Ford Center#The Victory Theater#Central Library
My 1053 WJLT

Organizers Cancel 2021 Evansville Four Freedoms Veterans Parade

Remember over the summer when people starting getting vaccinated and COVID numbers went down? Things started to feel like they were getting back to normal. Events that had been canceled in 2020 announced they were coming back. We could freely get back together with family and friends, and you could walk into any building and not have to turn around and walk back to your car because you forgot your mask. Ahhhh, those were the days. I do believe those days will return at some point, but we're not quite there yet. The emergence of the Delta variant has caused case numbers to rise again across the country, including right here in the Tri-State where every county in our listening area is considered "High Transmission" on the CDC's COVID Data Tracker map.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Marshall’s in Evansville is Moving and Here’s Where It’s Headed

Nobody likes moving, right? Sure, the thought of relocating to a different home or office is exciting, but the actual process of moving kinda sucks. Think about how big of a pain it is/was to move just your family - now imagine that on a much larger scale, like a whole friggin' business. I can tell you from personal experience, though, that the process isn't quite as bad when you know you're moving into a brand spanking new office. That's what happened to us a few years ago when we moved into our current home in the Fifth Third Building, and that's what will be happening soon to the folks who work at Marshall's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Patti’s 1800’s Settlement in Kentucky Hosting Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Not only can you find beautiful views and delicious food, but you can also take part in some fun entertainment at Patti's this fall. Patti's 1800's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky is located in the heart of Land Between the Lakes in between Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. My family and I have been going there for years. I frequented the area in college when I attended Murray State. If you've never been, it's seriously worth the trip. Patti's is only about 2 1/2 hours away from the Evansville area, so it isn't too far at all. Aside from the lakes and views, Patti's offers great dining, beautiful gardens, unique gift shops, a miniature golf course, a festival of lights at night, and so much more.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
My 1053 WJLT

See 25 Photos of a Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park That is up for Auction in the Midwest

As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement park, this one is coming up on the auction block, and although it needs a little TLC, it may be just what you're looking for!
TRAVEL
My 1053 WJLT

Trick Or Treating Early At Scales Lake in Boonville 2021

If your kids are eager to get into their Halloween costume, let them go Trick Or Treating early at Scales Lake Park in Boonville. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.
BOONVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy