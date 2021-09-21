CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County Health Dept. offering financial incentive for vaccination

By Emma Davis, Report for America Corps Member
ashlandsource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND -- The Ashland County Health Department is offering $50 Visa gift cards to people who get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The program started on Friday. The health department acquired funding for this financial incentive from a COVID-19 grant (specifically a CO21 grant) through the Ohio Department of Health, health commissioner Vickie Taylor wrote in an email to Ashland Source.

