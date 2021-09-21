CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy

KHON2
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British police said Tuesday they are charging a third Russian suspect, a member of the country’s military intelligence service, in the 2018 nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in England. Prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to charge Denis Sergeev, who went by the alias...

www.khon2.com

