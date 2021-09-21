CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Kosovo-Serbia border blocked by protesters amid tensions

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border remains blocked by ethnic Kosovo Serbs protesting a move by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Trucks on Tuesday blocked the road to the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossing where small groups of Serbs spent the night in tents. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Serbian police have been taking off registration plates from Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia for years.

