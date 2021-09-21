CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Hypothalamic structural integrity and temporal complexity of cortical information processing at rest in migraine without aura patients between attacks

By Camillo Porcaro
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hypothalamus has been attributed an important role during the premonitory phase of a migraine attack. Less is known about the role played by the hypothalamus in the interictal period and its relationship with the putative neurocognitive networks previously identified in the pathophysiology of migraine. Our aim was to test whether the hypothalamic microstructure would be altered during the interictal period and whether this co-existed with aberrant connectivity at cortical level. We collected multimodal MRI data from 20 untreated patients with migraine without aura between attacks (MO) and 20 healthy controls (HC) and studied fractional anisotropy, mean (MD), radial (RD), and axial diffusivity of the hypothalamus ROI as a whole from diffusion tensor imaging (DTI). Moreover, we performed an exploratory analysis of the same DTI metrics separately for the anterior and posterior hypothalamic ROIs bilaterally. From resting-state functional MRI, we estimated the Higuchi’s fractal dimension (FD), an index of temporal complexity sensible to describe non-periodic patterns characterizing BOLD signature. Finally, we correlated neuroimaging findings with migraine clinical features. In comparison to HC, MO had significantly higher MD, AD, and RD values within the hypothalamus. These findings were confirmed also in the exploratory analysis on the sub-regions of the hypothalamus bilaterally, with the addition of lower FA values on the posterior ROIs. Patients showed higher FD values within the salience network (SN) and the cerebellum, and lower FD values within the primary visual (PV) network compared to HC. We found a positive correlation between cerebellar and SN FD values and severity of migraine. Our findings of hypothalamic abnormalities between migraine attacks may form part of the neuroanatomical substrate that predisposes the onset of the prodromal phase and, therefore, the initiation of an attack. The peculiar fractal dimensionality we found in PV, SN, and cerebellum may be interpreted as an expression of abnormal efficiency demand of brain networks devoted to the integration of sensory, emotional, and cognitive information related to the severity of migraine.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Incorporation of causality structures to complex network analysis of time-varying behaviour of multivariate time series

This paper presents a new methodology for characterising the evolving behaviour of the time-varying causality between multivariate time series, from the perspective of change in the structure of the causality pattern. We propose that such evolutionary behaviour should be tracked by means of a complex network whose nodes are causality patterns and edges are transitions between those patterns of causality. In our new methodology each edge has a weight that includes the frequency of the given transition and two metrics relating to the gross and net structural change in causality pattern, which we call \(\alpha\) and \(\beta\). To characterise aspects of the behaviour within this network, five approaches are presented and motivated. To act as a demonstration of this methodology an application of sample data from the international oil market is presented. This example illustrates how our new methodology is able to extract information about evolving causality behaviour. For example, it reveals non-random time-varying behaviour that favours transitions resulting in predominantly similar causality patterns, and it discovers clustering of similar causality patterns and some transitional behaviour between these clusters. The example illustrates how our new methodology supports the inference that the evolution of causality in the system is related to the addition or removal of a few causality links, primarily keeping a similar causality pattern, and that the evolution is not related to some other measure such as the overall number of causality links.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structures of full-length glycoprotein hormone receptor signalling complexes

Luteinizing hormone and chorionic gonadotropin are glycoprotein hormones that are related to follicle-stimulating hormone and thyroid-stimulating hormone1,2. Luteinizing hormone and chorionic gonadotropin are essential to human reproduction and are important therapeutic drugs3,4,5,6. They activate the same G-protein-coupled receptor, luteinizing hormone–choriogonadotropin receptor (LHCGR), by binding to the large extracellular domain3. Here we report four cryo-electron microscopy structures of LHCGR: two structures of the wild-type receptor in the inactive and active states; and two structures of the constitutively active mutated receptor. The active structures are bound to chorionic gonadotropin and the stimulatory G protein (Gs), and one of the structures also contains Org43553, an allosteric agonist7. The structures reveal a distinct ‘push-and-pull’ mechanism of receptor activation, in which the extracellular domain is pushed by the bound hormone and pulled by the extended hinge loop next to the transmembrane domain. A highly conserved 10-residue fragment (P10) from the hinge C-terminal loop at the interface between the extracellular domain and the transmembrane domain functions as a tethered agonist to induce conformational changes in the transmembrane domain and G-protein coupling. Org43553 binds to a pocket of the transmembrane domain and interacts directly with P10, which further stabilizes the active conformation. Together, these structures provide a common model for understanding the signalling of glycoprotein hormone receptors and a basis for drug discovery for endocrine diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of gating modulation of Kv4 channel complexes

Modulation of voltage-gated potassium (Kv) channels by auxiliary subunits is central to the physiological function of channels in the brain and heart1,2. Native Kv4 tetrameric channels form macromolecular ternary complexes with two auxiliary β-subunits—intracellular Kv channel-interacting proteins (KChIPs) and transmembrane dipeptidyl peptidase-related proteins (DPPs)—to evoke rapidly activating and inactivating A-type currents, which prevent the backpropagation of action potentials1,2,3,4,5. However, the modulatory mechanisms of Kv4 channel complexes remain largely unknown. Here we report cryo-electron microscopy structures of the Kv4.2–DPP6S–KChIP1 dodecamer complex, the Kv4.2–KChIP1 and Kv4.2–DPP6S octamer complexes, and Kv4.2 alone. The structure of the Kv4.2–KChIP1 complex reveals that the intracellular N terminus of Kv4.2 interacts with its C terminus that extends from the S6 gating helix of the neighbouring Kv4.2 subunit. KChIP1 captures both the N and the C terminus of Kv4.2. In consequence, KChIP1 would prevent N-type inactivation and stabilize the S6 conformation to modulate gating of the S6 helices within the tetramer. By contrast, unlike the reported auxiliary subunits of voltage-gated channel complexes, DPP6S interacts with the S1 and S2 helices of the Kv4.2 voltage-sensing domain, which suggests that DPP6S stabilizes the conformation of the S1–S2 helices. DPP6S may therefore accelerate the voltage-dependent movement of the S4 helices. KChIP1 and DPP6S do not directly interact with each other in the Kv4.2–KChIP1–DPP6S ternary complex. Thus, our data suggest that two distinct modes of modulation contribute in an additive manner to evoke A-type currents from the native Kv4 macromolecular complex.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of chemical and structural modifiers on the haemostatic process and cytotoxicity of the beta-chitin patch

Beta-chitin patch has previously been proven to be an effective haemostat, but whether modifying the patch affects its efficacy and safety, remains unanswered. In this study, the patch was modified using polyethylene oxide, Pluronic-F127, calcium, increased thickness or polyphosphate, and their effect on the process of haemostasis and cytotoxicity was tested and compared with standard-of-care, Surgicel and FloSeal. Whole blood collected from volunteers was applied to the patches to test their whole blood clotting and thrombin generation capacities, whilst platelet isolates were used to test their platelet aggregation ability. The fluid absorption capacity of the patches was tested using simulated body fluid. Cytotoxicity of the patches was tested using AlamarBlue assays and PC12 cells and the results were compared with the standard-of-care. In this study, beta-chitin patch modifications failed to improve its whole blood clotting, platelet aggregation and thrombin generation capacity. Compared to non-modified patch, modifications with polyethylene oxide or calcium reduced platelet aggregation and thrombin generation capacity, while increasing the thickness or adding polyphosphate decreased platelet aggregation capacity. The cytotoxicity assays demonstrated that the beta-chitin patches were non-toxic to cells. In vivo research is required to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the beta-chitin patches in a clinical setting.
GOOGLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Human Brain Project#Brain Atlas#Integrator#Mri#Md#Dti#Hc#Rd#Fa#Sn Fd#Interictal#Dem
Nature.com

No association between cortical dopamine D2 receptor availability and cognition in antipsychotic-naive first-episode psychosis

Cognitive impairment is an important predictor of disability in schizophrenia. Dopamine neurotransmission in cortical brain regions has been suggested to be of importance for higher-order cognitive processes. The aim of this study was to examine the relationship between extrastriatal dopamine D2-R availability and cognitive function, using positron emission tomography and the high-affinity D2-R radioligand [11C]FLB 457, in an antipsychotic-naive sample of 18 first-episode psychosis patients and 16 control subjects. We observed no significant associations between D2-R binding in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex or hippocampus (β = 0.013–0.074, partial r = −0.037–0.273, p = 0.131–0.841). Instead, using Bayesian statistics, we found moderate support for the null hypothesis of no relationship (BFH0:H1 = 3.3–8.2). Theoretically, our findings may suggest a lack of detrimental effects of D2-R antagonist drugs on cognition in schizophrenia patients, in line with clinical observations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structures of active melanocortin-4 receptor–Gs-protein complexes with NDP-α-MSH and setmelanotide

The melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R), a hypothalamic master regulator of energy homeostasis and appetite, is a class A G-protein-coupled receptor and a prime target for the pharmacological treatment of obesity. Here, we present cryo-electron microscopy structures of MC4R–Gs-protein complexes with two drugs recently approved by the FDA, the peptide agonists NDP-α-MSH and setmelanotide, with 2.9 Å and 2.6 Å resolution. Together with signaling data from structure-derived MC4R mutants, the complex structures reveal the agonist-induced origin of transmembrane helix (TM) 6-regulated receptor activation. The ligand-binding modes of NDP-α-MSH, a high-affinity linear variant of the endogenous agonist α-MSH, and setmelanotide, a cyclic anti-obesity drug with biased signaling toward Gq/11, underline the key role of TM3 in ligand-specific interactions and of calcium ion as a ligand-adaptable cofactor. The agonist-specific TM3 interplay subsequently impacts receptor–Gs-protein interfaces at intracellular loop 2, which also regulates the G-protein coupling profile of this promiscuous receptor. Finally, our structures reveal mechanistic details of MC4R activation/inhibition, and provide important insights into the regulation of the receptor signaling profile which will facilitate the development of tailored anti-obesity drugs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of the complete poxvirus transcription initiation process

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Poxviruses express their genes in the cytoplasm of infected cells using a virus-encoded multi-subunit polymerase (vRNAP) and unique transcription factors. We present cryo-EM structures that uncover the complete transcription initiation phase of the poxvirus vaccinia. In the pre-initiation complex, the heterodimeric early transcription factor VETFs/l adopts an arc-like shape spanning the polymerase cleft and anchoring upstream and downstream promoter elements. VETFI emerges as a TBP-like protein that inserts asymmetrically into the DNA major groove, triggers DNA melting, ensures promoter recognition and enforces transcription directionality. The helicase VETFs fosters promoter melting and the phospho-peptide domain (PPD) of vRNAP subunit Rpo30 enables transcription initiation. An unprecedented upstream promoter scrunching mechanism assisted by the helicase NPH-I probably fosters promoter escape and transition into elongation. Our structures shed light on unique mechanisms of poxviral gene expression and aid the understanding of thus far unexplained universal principles in transcription.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adult brain neurons require continual expression of the schizophrenia-risk gene Tcf4 for structural and functional integrity

The schizophrenia-risk gene Tcf4 has been widely studied in the context of brain development using mouse models of haploinsufficiency, in utero knockdown and embryonic deletion. However, Tcf4 continues to be abundantly expressed in adult brain neurons where its functions remain unknown. Given the importance of Tcf4 in psychiatric diseases, we investigated its role in adult neurons using cell-specific deletion and genetic tracing in adult animals. Acute loss of Tcf4 in adult excitatory neurons in vivo caused hyperexcitability and increased dendritic complexity of neurons, effects that were distinct from previously observed effects in embryonic-deficiency models. Interestingly, transcriptomic analysis of genetically traced adult-deleted FACS-sorted Tcf4-knockout neurons revealed that Tcf4 targets in adult neurons are distinct from those in the embryonic brain. Meta-analysis of the adult-deleted neuronal transcriptome from our study with the existing datasets of embryonic Tcf4 deficiencies revealed plasma membrane and ciliary genes to underlie Tcf4-mediated structure-function regulation specifically in adult neurons. The profound changes both in the structure and excitability of adult neurons upon acute loss of Tcf4 indicates that proactive regulation of membrane-related processes underlies the functional and structural integrity of adult neurons. These findings not only provide insights for the functional relevance of continual expression of a psychiatric disease-risk gene in the adult brain but also identify previously unappreciated gene networks underpinning mature neuronal regulation during the adult lifespan.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Information flow in the rat thalamo-cortical system: spontaneous vs. stimulus-evoked activities

The interaction between the thalamus and sensory cortex plays critical roles in sensory processing. Previous studies have revealed pathway-specific synaptic properties of thalamo-cortical connections. However, few studies to date have investigated how each pathway routes moment-to-moment information. Here, we simultaneously recorded neural activity in the auditory thalamus (or ventral division of the medial geniculate body; MGv) and primary auditory cortex (A1) with a laminar resolution in anesthetized rats. Transfer entropy (TE) was used as an information theoretic measure to operationalize “information flow”. Our analyses confirmed that communication between the thalamus and cortex was strengthened during presentation of auditory stimuli. In the resting state, thalamo-cortical communications almost disappeared, whereas intracortical communications were strengthened. The predominant source of information was the MGv at the onset of stimulus presentation and layer 5 during spontaneous activity. In turn, MGv was the major recipient of information from layer 6. TE suggested that a small but significant population of MGv-to-A1 pairs was “information-bearing,” whereas A1-to-MGv pairs typically exhibiting small effects played modulatory roles. These results highlight the capability of TE analyses to unlock novel avenues for bridging the gap between well-established anatomical knowledge of canonical microcircuits and physiological correlates via the concept of dynamic information flow.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Feasibility of a surveillance programme based on gargle samples and pool testing to prevent SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in schools

School closures have a negative impact on physical and mental well-being, and education, of children and adolescents. A surveillance programme to detect asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection could allow schools to remain open, while protecting the vulnerable. We assessed the feasibility of a programme employing gargle samples and pool testing of individually extracted RNA using rRT-qPCR in a primary and a secondary school in Germany, based on programme logistics and acceptance. Twice a week, five participants per class were selected to provide samples, using an algorithm weighted by a risk-based priority score to increase likelihood of case detection. The positive response rate was 54.8% (550 of 1003 pupils). Logistics evaluation revealed the rate-limiting steps: completing the regular pre-test questionnaire and handing in the samples. Acceptance questionnaire responses indicated strong support for research into developing a surveillance programme and a positive evaluation of gargle tests. Participation was voluntary. As not all pupils participated, individual reminders could lead to participant identification. School-wide implementation of the programme for infection monitoring purposes would enable reminders to be given to all school pupils to address these steps, without compromising participant anonymity. Such a programme would provide a feasible means to monitor asymptomatic respiratory tract infection in schools.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Settling the matter of the role of vibrations in the stability of high-entropy carbides

High-entropy ceramics are attracting significant interest due to their exceptional chemical stability and physical properties. While configurational entropy descriptors have been successfully implemented to predict their formation and even to discover new materials, the contribution of vibrations to their stability has been contentious. This work unravels the issue by computationally integrating disorder parameterization, phonon modeling, and thermodynamic characterization. Three recently synthesized carbides are used as a testbed: (HfNbTaTiV)C, (HfNbTaTiW)C, and (HfNbTaTiZr)C. It is found that vibrational contributions should not be neglected when precursors or decomposition products have different nearest-neighbor environments from the high-entropy carbide.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

AaWRKY17, a positive regulator of artemisinin biosynthesis, is involved in resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in Artemisia annua

Artemisia annua, a traditional Chinese medicinal plant, remains the only plant source for artemisinin production, yet few genes have been identified to be involved in both the response to biotic stresses, such as pathogens, and artemisinin biosynthesis. Here, we isolated and identified the WRKY transcription factor (TF) AaWRKY17, which could significantly increase the artemisinin content and resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in A. annua. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H), dual-luciferase (dual-LUC), and electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) results showed that AaWRKY17 directly bound to the W-box motifs in the promoter region of the artemisinin biosynthetic pathway gene amorpha-4,11-diene synthase (ADS) and promoted its expression. Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that the transcript levels of two defense marker genes, Pathogenesis-Related 5 (PR5) and NDR1/HIN1-LIKE 10 (NHL10), were greatly increased in AaWRKY17-overexpressing transgenic A. annua plants. Additionally, overexpression of AaWRKY17 in A. annua resulted in decreased susceptibility to P. syringae. These results indicated that AaWRKY17 acted as a positive regulator in response to P. syringae infection. Together, our findings demonstrated that the novel WRKY transcription factor AaWRKY17 could potentially be used in transgenic breeding to improve the content of artemisinin and pathogen tolerance in A. annua.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structural basis of microRNA processing by Dicer-like 1

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are short non-coding RNAs that inhibit the expression of target genes by directly binding to their mRNAs. In animals, pri-miRNAs are cleaved by Drosha to generate pre-miRNAs, which are subsequently cleaved by Dicer to generate mature miRNAs. Instead of being cleaved by two different enzymes, both cleavages in plants are performed by Dicer-like 1 (DCL1). With a similar domain architecture as human Dicer, it is mysterious how DCL1 recognizes pri-miRNAs and performs two cleavages sequentially. Here, we report the single-particle cryo-electron microscopy structures of Arabidopsis DCL1 complexed with a pri-miRNA and a pre-miRNA, respectively, in cleavage-competent states. These structures uncover the plasticity of the PAZ domain, which is critical for the recognition of both pri-miRNA and pre-miRNA. These structures suggest that the helicase module serves as an engine that transfers the substrate between two sequential cleavage events. This study lays a foundation for dissecting the regulation mechanism of miRNA biogenesis in plants and provides insights into the dicing state of human Dicer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

In genome-wide association studies, genetic variants in the UMOD gene associate with kidney function, blood pressure (BP), and hypertension. Elevated BP is linked to kidney function and impaired cognitive as well as physical performance in later life. We investigated the association between UMOD rs4293393–A > G and kidney function, BP, cognitive and physical function in the Berlin Aging Study II (BASE–II). Data of 1556 older BASE–II participants (mean age 68.2 ± 3.7 years) were analyzed. BP was determined by standardized automated measurements, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by CKD Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Cognitive function was assessed by Mini-Mental State Examination and Digit Symbol Substitution Test, while physical function by Handgrip Strength and Timed Up and Go-Test. Association analyses were performed by covariance and logistic regression models adjusting for sex. G–allele carriers at UMOD rs4293393 exhibited significantly higher eGFR values compared to non–carriers (AA, 76.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.7–77.2 vs. AG, 78.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 77.3–79.5 vs. GG, 78.5 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.4–81.7; P = 0.010), and a lower risk of eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (AG, OR: 0.63, CI: 0.41–0.97, P = 0.033). However, UMOD rs4293393 genotypes were not associated with BP, diagnosis of hypertension or cognitive and physical function parameters. Our data corroborate previous findings on the association of UMOD rs4293393-G with better kidney function in older adults. However, no association between UMOD and BP or physical and cognitive parameters in these community-dwelling older adults was detected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cerebral blood flow and cognitive outcome after pediatric stroke in the middle cerebral artery

Adaptive recovery of cerebral perfusion after pediatric arterial ischemic stroke (AIS) is sought to be crucial for sustainable rehabilitation of cognitive functions. We therefore examined cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the chronic stage after stroke and its association with cognitive outcome in patients after pediatric AIS. This cross-sectional study investigated CBF and cognitive functions in 14 patients (age 13.5 ± 4.4 years) after pediatric AIS in the middle cerebral artery (time since AIS was at least 2 years prior to assessment) when compared with 36 healthy controls (aged 13.8 ± 4.3 years). Cognitive functions were assessed with neuropsychological tests, CBF was measured with arterial spin labeled imaging in the anterior, middle, and posterior cerebral artery (ACA, MCA, PCA). Patients had significantly lower IQ scores and poorer cognitive functions compared to healthy controls (p < 0.026) but mean performance was within the normal range in all cognitive domains. Arterial spin labeled imaging revealed significantly lower CBF in the ipsilesional MCA and PCA in patients compared to healthy controls. Further, we found significantly higher interhemispheric perfusion imbalance in the MCA in patients compared to controls. Higher interhemispheric perfusion imbalance in the MCA was significantly associated with lower working memory performance. Our findings revealed that even years after a pediatric stroke in the MCA, reduced ipsilesional cerebral blood flow occurs in the MCA and PCA and that interhemispheric imbalance is associated with cognitive performance. Thus, our data suggest that cerebral hypoperfusion might underlie some of the variability observed in long-term outcome after pediatric stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Deleting a UBE3A substrate rescues impaired hippocampal physiology and learning in Angelman syndrome mice

In humans, loss-of-function mutations in the UBE3A gene lead to the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome (AS). AS patients have severe impairments in speech, learning and memory, and motor coordination, for which there is currently no treatment. In addition, UBE3A is duplicated in > 1–2% of patients with autism spectrum disorders—a further indication of the significant role it plays in brain development. Altered expression of UBE3A, an E3 ubiquitin ligase, is hypothesized to lead to impaired levels of its target proteins, but identifying the contribution of individual UBE3A targets to UBE3A-dependent deficits remains of critical importance. Ephexin5 is a putative UBE3A substrate that has restricted expression early in development, regulates synapse formation during hippocampal development, and is abnormally elevated in AS mice, modeled by maternally-derived Ube3a gene deletion. Here, we report that Ephexin5 can be directly ubiquitylated by UBE3A. Furthermore, removing Ephexin5 from AS mice specifically rescued hippocampus-dependent behaviors, CA1 physiology, and deficits in dendritic spine number. Our findings identify Ephexin5 as a key driver of hippocampal dysfunction and related behavioral deficits in AS mouse models. These results demonstrate the exciting potential of targeting Ephexin5, and possibly other UBE3A substrates, to improve symptoms of AS and other UBE3A-related developmental disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy