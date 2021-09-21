Epistasis shapes the fitness landscape of an allosteric specificity switch
Epistasis is a major determinant in the emergence of novel protein function. In allosteric proteins, direct interactions between inducer-binding mutations propagate through the allosteric network, manifesting as epistasis at the level of biological function. Elucidating this relationship between local interactions and their global effects is essential to understanding evolution of allosteric proteins. We integrate computational design, structural and biophysical analysis to characterize the emergence of novel inducer specificity in an allosteric transcription factor. Adaptive landscapes of different inducers of the designed mutant show that a few strong epistatic interactions constrain the number of viable sequence pathways, revealing ridges in the fitness landscape leading to new specificity. The structure of the designed mutant shows that a striking change in inducer orientation still retains allosteric function. Comparing biophysical and functional properties suggests a nonlinear relationship between inducer binding affinity and allostery. Our results highlight the functional and evolutionary complexity of allosteric proteins.www.nature.com
