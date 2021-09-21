CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HTSQualC is a flexible and one-step quality control software for high-throughput sequencing data analysis

Cover picture for the articleUse of high-throughput sequencing (HTS) has become indispensable in life science research. Raw HTS data contains several sequencing artifacts, and as a first step it is imperative to remove the artifacts for reliable downstream bioinformatics analysis. Although there are multiple stand-alone tools available that can perform the various quality control steps separately, availability of an integrated tool that can allow one-step, automated quality control analysis of HTS datasets will significantly enhance handling large number of samples parallelly. Here, we developed HTSQualC, a stand-alone, flexible, and easy-to-use software for one-step quality control analysis of raw HTS data. HTSQualC can evaluate HTS data quality and perform filtering and trimming analysis in a single run. We evaluated the performance of HTSQualC for conducting batch analysis of HTS datasets with 322 samples with an average ~ 1 M (paired end) sequence reads per sample. HTSQualC accomplished the QC analysis in ~ 3 h in distributed mode and ~ 31 h in shared mode, thus underscoring its utility and robust performance. In addition to command-line execution, we integrated HTSQualC into the free, open-source, CyVerse cyberinfrastructure resource as a GUI interface, for wider access to experimental biologists who have limited computational resources and/or programming abilities.

Phys.org

Cristae-dependent quality control of the mitochondrial genome

Mitochondrial genomes (MtDNA) comprise essential subunits of the mitochondrial respiratory chain; therefore, mutations in mtDNA can reduce cellular energy support and cause mitochondrial diseases. Researchers seek to understand how cells can secure the integrity of mtDNA across generations. In a new study now published on Science Advances, Christopher Jakubke and an international research team in biology and biophysics, demonstrated how single-celled yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae could intracellularly distinguish between functional and defective mtDNA. The outcomes of the research can support a model that shows how the proximity between mtDNA and the proteins it encodes can create a sphere of influence to understand the functional mtDNA in cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-throughput RNA sequencing of paraformaldehyde-fixed single cells

Single-cell transcriptomic studies that require intracellular protein staining, rare cell sorting, or inactivation of infectious pathogens are severely limited. This is because current high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing methods are either incompatible with or necessitate laborious sample preprocessing for paraformaldehyde treatment, a common tissue and cell fixation and preservation technique. Here we present FD-seq (Fixed Droplet RNA sequencing), a high-throughput method for droplet-based RNA sequencing of paraformaldehyde-fixed, permeabilized and sorted single cells. We show that FD-seq preserves the RNA integrity and relative gene expression levels after fixation and permeabilization. Furthermore, FD-seq can detect a higher number of genes and transcripts than methanol fixation. We first apply FD-seq to analyze a rare subpopulation of cells supporting lytic reactivation of the human tumor virus KSHV, and identify TMEM119 as a potential host factor that mediates viral reactivation. Second, we find that infection with the human betacoronavirus OC43 leads to upregulation of pro-inflammatory pathways in cells that are exposed to the virus but fail to express high levels of viral genes. FD-seq thus enables integrating phenotypic with transcriptomic information in rare cell subpopulations, and preserving and inactivating pathogenic samples.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gaussian process analysis of electron energy loss spectroscopy data: multivariate reconstruction and kernel control

Advances in hyperspectral imaging including electron energy loss spectroscopy bring forth the challenges of exploratory and physics-based analysis of multidimensional data sets. The multivariate linear unmixing methods generally explore similarities in the energy dimension, but ignore correlations in the spatial domain. At the same time, Gaussian process (GP) explicitly incorporate spatial correlations in the form of kernel functions but is computationally intensive. Here, we implement a GP method operating on the full spatial domain and reduced representations in the energy domain. In this multivariate GP, the information between the components is shared via a common spatial kernel structure, while allowing for variability in the relative noise magnitude or image morphology. We explore the role of kernel constraints on the quality of the reconstruction, and suggest an approach for estimating them from the experimental data. We further show that spatial information contained in higher-order components can be reconstructed and spatially localized.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Growth and site-specific organization of micron-scale biomolecular devices on living mammalian cells

Mesoscale molecular assemblies on the cell surface, such as cilia and filopodia, integrate information, control transport and amplify signals. Designer cell-surface assemblies could control these cellular functions. Such assemblies could be constructed from synthetic components ex vivo, making it possible to form such structures using modern nanoscale self-assembly and fabrication techniques, and then oriented on the cell surface. Here we integrate synthetic devices, micron-scale DNA nanotubes, with mammalian cells by anchoring them by their ends to specific cell surface receptors. These filaments can measure shear stresses between 0-2 dyn/cm2, a regime important for cell signaling. Nanotubes can also grow while anchored to cells, thus acting as dynamic cell components. This approach to cell surface engineering, in which synthetic biomolecular assemblies are organized with existing cellular architecture, could make it possible to build new types of sensors, machines and scaffolds that can interface with, control and measure properties of cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic background selection to reduce the mutation load after random mutagenesis

Random mutagenesis is a standard procedure to increase allelic variation in a crop species, especially in countries where the use of genetically modified crops is limited due to legal constraints. The chemical mutagen EMS is used in many species to induce random mutations throughout the genome with high mutation density. The major drawback for functional analysis is a high background mutation load in a single plant that must be eliminated by subsequent backcrossing, a time and resource-intensive activity. Here, we demonstrate that genomic background selection combined with marker-assisted selection is an efficient way to select individuals with reduced background mutations within a short period. We identified BC1 plants with a significantly higher share of the recurrent parent genome, thus saving one backcross generation. Furthermore, spring rapeseed as the recurrent parent in a backcrossing program could accelerate breeding by reducing the generation cycle. Our study depicts the potential for reducing the background mutation load while accelerating the generation cycle in EMS-induced winter oilseed rape populations by integrating genomic background selection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deleting a UBE3A substrate rescues impaired hippocampal physiology and learning in Angelman syndrome mice

In humans, loss-of-function mutations in the UBE3A gene lead to the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome (AS). AS patients have severe impairments in speech, learning and memory, and motor coordination, for which there is currently no treatment. In addition, UBE3A is duplicated in > 1–2% of patients with autism spectrum disorders—a further indication of the significant role it plays in brain development. Altered expression of UBE3A, an E3 ubiquitin ligase, is hypothesized to lead to impaired levels of its target proteins, but identifying the contribution of individual UBE3A targets to UBE3A-dependent deficits remains of critical importance. Ephexin5 is a putative UBE3A substrate that has restricted expression early in development, regulates synapse formation during hippocampal development, and is abnormally elevated in AS mice, modeled by maternally-derived Ube3a gene deletion. Here, we report that Ephexin5 can be directly ubiquitylated by UBE3A. Furthermore, removing Ephexin5 from AS mice specifically rescued hippocampus-dependent behaviors, CA1 physiology, and deficits in dendritic spine number. Our findings identify Ephexin5 as a key driver of hippocampal dysfunction and related behavioral deficits in AS mouse models. These results demonstrate the exciting potential of targeting Ephexin5, and possibly other UBE3A substrates, to improve symptoms of AS and other UBE3A-related developmental disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Efficient CO electroreduction on facet-selective copper films with high conversion rate

Tuning the facet exposure of Cu could promote the multi-carbon (C2+) products formation in electrocatalytic CO2 reduction. Here we report the design and realization of a dynamic deposition-etch-bombardment method for Cu(100) facets control without using capping agents and polymer binders. The synthesized Cu(100)-rich films lead to a high Faradaic efficiency of 86.5% and a full-cell electricity conversion efficiency of 36.5% towards C2+ products in a flow cell. By further scaling up the electrode into a 25 cm2 membrane electrode assembly system, the overall current can ramp up to 12 A while achieving a single-pass yield of 13.2% for C2+ products. An insight into the influence of Cu facets exposure on intermediates is provided by in situ spectroscopic methods supported by theoretical calculations. The collected information will enable the precise design of CO2 reduction reactions to obtain desired products, a step towards future industrial CO2 refineries.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

RapidEELS: machine learning for denoising and classification in rapid acquisition electron energy loss spectroscopy

Recent advances in detectors for imaging and spectroscopy have afforded in situ, rapid acquisition of hyperspectral data. While electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) data acquisition speeds with electron counting are regularly reaching 400 frames per second with near-zero read noise, signal to noise ratio (SNR) remains a challenge owing to fundamental counting statistics. In order to advance understanding of transient materials phenomena during rapid acquisition EELS, trustworthy analysis of noisy spectra must be demonstrated. In this study, we applied machine learning techniques to denoise high frame rate spectra, benchmarking with slower frame rate “ground truths”. The results provide a foundation for reliable use of low SNR data acquired in rapid, in-situ spectroscopy experiments. Such a tool-set is a first step toward both automation in microscopy as well as use of these methods to interrogate otherwise poorly understood transformations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A differential DNA methylome signature of pulmonary immune cells from individuals converting to latent tuberculosis infection

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, spreads via aerosols and the first encounter with the immune system is with the pulmonary-resident immune cells. The role of epigenetic regulations in the immune cells is emerging and we have previously shown that macrophages capacity to kill M. tuberculosis is reflected in the DNA methylome. The aim of this study was to investigate epigenetic modifications in alveolar macrophages and T cells in a cohort of medical students with an increased risk of TB exposure, longitudinally. DNA methylome analysis revealed that a unique DNA methylation profile was present in healthy subjects who later developed latent TB during the study. The profile was reflected in a different overall DNA methylation distribution as well as a distinct set of differentially methylated genes (DMGs). The DMGs were over-represented in pathways related to metabolic reprogramming of macrophages and T cell migration and IFN-γ production, pathways previously reported important in TB control. In conclusion, we identified a unique DNA methylation signature in individuals, with no peripheral immune response to M. tuberculosis antigen who later developed latent TB. Together the study suggests that the DNA methylation status of pulmonary immune cells can reveal who will develop latent TB infection.
CANCER
Nature.com

The immunomodulatory effects of long-term supplementation with Lactobacillus casei Shirota depend on ovalbumin presentation in BALB/c mice

Immunomodulation is an ability of several particular probiotics. However, it still remains unclear whether the immunomodulatory effects of specific probiotics vary for different antigen presentation models with the same antigen. To investigate this matter, six groups of BALB/c mice (n = 10) were exposed to one of two antigen presentation models: ovalbumin (OVA) by injection alone, or injection plus intranasal administration. Moreover, the mice were fed distilled water or Lactobacillus casei Shirota fermented beverage (LcSFB) at low (2.5 × 109 CFU/kg body weight) or high doses (5 × 109 CFU/kg body weight) by gavage for 8 weeks. LcSFB enhanced the proliferation of splenocytes, production of OVA-specific immunoglobulin (Ig)-G and IgA, and the ratio of T-helper (Th)-2/Th1 cytokines in mice injected with OVA. Conversely, in the mice treated with OVA by injection plus intranasal administration, LcSFB attenuated the immune responses against OVA by reducing the proliferation of splenocytes, levels of OVA-specific IgE, IgG, and IgM, and ratio of Th2/Th1 cytokines. Moreover, LcSFB increased the percentage of regulatory T cells in the injection plus intranasal administration group. Taken together, this work indicates the immunoregulatory effects of LcSFB depend on how the antigen is presented. Therefore, the use of probiotics to boost the immune system must be carefully considered.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tomato genomic prediction for good performance under high-temperature and identification of loci involved in thermotolerance response

Many studies showed that few degrees above tomato optimum growth temperature threshold can lead to serious loss in production. Therefore, the development of innovative strategies to obtain tomato cultivars with improved yield under high temperature conditions is a main goal both for basic genetic studies and breeding activities. In this paper, a F4 segregating population was phenotypically evaluated for quantitative and qualitative traits under heat stress conditions. Moreover, a genotyping by sequencing (GBS) approach has been employed for building up genomic selection (GS) models both for yield and soluble solid content (SCC). Several parameters, including training population size, composition and marker quality were tested to predict genotype performance under heat stress conditions. A good prediction accuracy for the two analyzed traits (0.729 for yield production and 0.715 for SCC) was obtained. The predicted models improved the genetic gain of selection in the next breeding cycles, suggesting that GS approach is a promising strategy to accelerate breeding for heat tolerance in tomato. Finally, the annotation of SNPs located in gene body regions combined with QTL analysis allowed the identification of five candidates putatively involved in high temperatures response, and the building up of a GS model based on calibrated panel of SNP markers.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Development of potent promoters that drive the efficient expression of genes in apple protoplasts

Protoplast transient expression is a powerful strategy for gene functional characterization, especially in biochemical mechanism studies. We herein developed a highly efficient transient expression system for apple protoplasts. The abilities of the Arabidopsis thaliana and Malus domestica ubiquitin-10 (AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10) promoters to drive the expression of multiple genes were compared with that of the CaMV 35S promoter, and the results revealed that the AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10 promoters were more efficient in apple protoplasts. With this system, we demonstrated that active AtMKK7ac could activate MAPK6/3/4 signaling cascades, which further regulated MdWRKY33 phosphorylation and stability in apple. Furthermore, the ligand-induced interaction between the immune receptor AtFLS2 and the coreceptor AtBAK1 was reconstituted in apple protoplasts. We also found that the stability of the bacterial effector AvrRpt2 was regulated by feedback involving auxin and the immune regulator RIN4. The system established herein will serve as a useful tool for the molecular and biochemical analyses of apple genes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The NAM/ATAF1/2/CUC2 transcription factor PpNAC.A59 enhances PpERF.A16 expression to promote ethylene biosynthesis during peach fruit ripening

Peach is a typical climacteric fruit that releases ethylene during fruit ripening. Several studies have been conducted on the transcriptional regulation of ethylene biosynthesis in peach fruit. Herein, an ethylene response factor, PpERF.A16, which was induced by exogenous ethylene, could enhance ethylene biosynthesis by directly inducing the expression of 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid synthase (PpACS1) and 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid oxidase (PpACO1) genes. Moreover, the NAM/ATAF1/2/CUC2 (NAC) transcription factor (TF) PpNAC.A59 was coexpressed with PpERF.A16 in all tested peach cultivars. Interestingly, PpNAC.A59 can directly interact with the promoter of PpERF.A16 to induce its expression but not enhance LUC activity driven by any promoter of PpACS1 or PpACO1. Thus, PpNAC.A59 can indirectly mediate ethylene biosynthesis via the NAC-ERF signaling cascade to induce the expression of both PpACS1 and PpACO1. These results enrich the genetic network of fruit ripening in peach and provide new insight into the ripening mechanism of other perennial fruits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromosome-level genome assemblies of five Prunus species and genome-wide association studies for key agronomic traits in peach

Prunus species include many important perennial fruit crops, such as peach, plum, apricot, and related wild species. Here, we report de novo genome assemblies for five species, including the cultivated species peach (Prunus persica), plum (Prunus salicina), and apricot (Prunus armeniaca), and the wild peach species Tibetan peach (Prunus mira) and Chinese wild peach (Prunus davidiana). The genomes ranged from 240 to 276 Mb in size, with contig N50 values of 2.27−8.30 Mb and 25,333−27,826 protein-coding gene models. As the phylogenetic tree shows, plum diverged from its common ancestor with peach, wild peach species, and apricot ~7 million years ago (MYA). We analyzed whole-genome resequencing data of 417 peach accessions, called 3,749,618 high-quality SNPs, 577,154 small indels, 31,800 deletions, duplications, and inversions, and 32,338 insertions, and performed a structural variant-based genome-wide association study (GWAS) of key agricultural traits. From our GWAS data, we identified a locus associated with a fruit shape corresponding to the OVATE transcription factor, where a large inversion event correlates with higher OVATE expression in flat-shaped accessions. Furthermore, a GWAS revealed a NAC transcription factor associated with fruit developmental timing that is linked to a tandem repeat variant and elevated NAC expression in early-ripening accessions. We also identified a locus encoding microRNA172d, where insertion of a transposable element into its promoter was found in double-flower accessions. Thus, our efforts have suggested roles for OVATE, a NAC transcription factor, and microRNA172d in fruit shape, fruit development period, and floral morphology, respectively, that can be connected to traits in other crops, thereby demonstrating the importance of parallel evolution in the diversification of several commercially important domesticated species. In general, these genomic resources will facilitate functional genomics, evolutionary research, and agronomic improvement of these five and other Prunus species. We believe that structural variant-based GWASs can also be used in other plants, animal species, and humans and be combined with deep sequencing GWASs to precisely identify candidate genes and genetic architecture components.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Productive visualization of high-throughput sequencing data using the SeqCode open portable platform

Large-scale sequencing techniques to chart genomes are entirely consolidated. Stable computational methods to perform primary tasks such as quality control, read mapping, peak calling, and counting are likewise available. However, there is a lack of uniform standards for graphical data mining, which is also of central importance. To fill this gap, we developed SeqCode, an open suite of applications that analyzes sequencing data in an elegant but efficient manner. Our software is a portable resource written in ANSI C that can be expected to work for almost all genomes in any computational configuration. Furthermore, we offer a user-friendly front-end web server that integrates SeqCode functions with other graphical analysis tools. Our analysis and visualization toolkit represents a significant improvement in terms of performance and usability as compare to other existing programs. Thus, SeqCode has the potential to become a key multipurpose instrument for high-throughput professional analysis; further, it provides an extremely useful open educational platform for the world-wide scientific community. SeqCode website is hosted at http://ldicrocelab.crg.eu, and the source code is freely distributed at https://github.com/eblancoga/seqcode.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cerebral blood flow and cognitive outcome after pediatric stroke in the middle cerebral artery

Adaptive recovery of cerebral perfusion after pediatric arterial ischemic stroke (AIS) is sought to be crucial for sustainable rehabilitation of cognitive functions. We therefore examined cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the chronic stage after stroke and its association with cognitive outcome in patients after pediatric AIS. This cross-sectional study investigated CBF and cognitive functions in 14 patients (age 13.5 ± 4.4 years) after pediatric AIS in the middle cerebral artery (time since AIS was at least 2 years prior to assessment) when compared with 36 healthy controls (aged 13.8 ± 4.3 years). Cognitive functions were assessed with neuropsychological tests, CBF was measured with arterial spin labeled imaging in the anterior, middle, and posterior cerebral artery (ACA, MCA, PCA). Patients had significantly lower IQ scores and poorer cognitive functions compared to healthy controls (p < 0.026) but mean performance was within the normal range in all cognitive domains. Arterial spin labeled imaging revealed significantly lower CBF in the ipsilesional MCA and PCA in patients compared to healthy controls. Further, we found significantly higher interhemispheric perfusion imbalance in the MCA in patients compared to controls. Higher interhemispheric perfusion imbalance in the MCA was significantly associated with lower working memory performance. Our findings revealed that even years after a pediatric stroke in the MCA, reduced ipsilesional cerebral blood flow occurs in the MCA and PCA and that interhemispheric imbalance is associated with cognitive performance. Thus, our data suggest that cerebral hypoperfusion might underlie some of the variability observed in long-term outcome after pediatric stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CRISPR-SCReT (CRISPR-Stop Codon Read Through) method to control Cas9 expression for gene editing

CRISPR/Cas9 has paved the way for the development of therapies that correct genetic mutations. However, constitutive expression of the Cas9 gene can increase off-target mutations and induce an immune response against the Cas9 protein. To limit the time during which the Cas9 nuclease is expressed, we proposed a simple drug inducible system. The approach consists of introducing a premature termination codon (PTC) in the Cas9 gene and subsequently treating with an aminoglycoside drug, which allows readthrough of the complete protein. To validate that system, HEK293T cells were co-transfected with a PX458 plasmid, which was mutated to introduce a PTC in the SpCas9 gene and two sgRNAs targeting the DMD gene (exons 50 and 54). Cells were treated with different doses of geneticin (G418) for 48 h. Western blot confirmed that the Cas9 protein expression, which was shut down by the PTC mutation, can be induced by the drug. The hybrid exon 50-54 formed by the deletion of part of the DMD gene was detected by PCR only in the cells treated with G418. The approach was also used successfully with CjCas9 to edit the FXN gene. Our results show that it is possible to control SpCas9 and CjCas9 expression by CRISPR-SCReT (CRISPR-Stop Codon Read Through) method.
FRIEDREICH
outsourcing-pharma.com

The Fast & The Flexible: How to Take Control of Your Clinical Data

Challenges abound with typical clinical data review. Here’s how to avoid them so that you can maintain control throughout the process.​​. The speed of evolution of pharmaceutical and medical device development is accelerating, and with each trial, more complex and disparate kinds of data are developed through varied methods. There is also increasing trial complexity, new data types, and a growing reliance on contract research organizations that handicap access and analyze the data sponsors need when they need it.
HEALTH

