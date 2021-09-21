CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SON drives oncogenic RNA splicing in glioblastoma by regulating PTBP1/PTBP2 switching and RBFOX2 activity

By Jung-Hyun Kim
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile dysregulation of RNA splicing has been recognized as an emerging target for cancer therapy, the functional significance of RNA splicing and individual splicing factors in brain tumors is poorly understood. Here, we identify SON as a master regulator that activates PTBP1-mediated oncogenic splicing while suppressing RBFOX2-mediated non-oncogenic neuronal splicing in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). SON is overexpressed in GBM patients and SON knockdown causes failure in intron removal from the PTBP1 transcript, resulting in PTBP1 downregulation and inhibition of its downstream oncogenic splicing. Furthermore, SON forms a complex with hnRNP A2B1 and antagonizes RBFOX2, which leads to skipping of RBFOX2-targeted cassette exons, including the PTBP2 neuronal exon. SON knockdown inhibits proliferation and clonogenicity of GBM cells in vitro and significantly suppresses tumor growth in orthotopic xenografts in vivo. Collectively, our study reveals that SON-mediated RNA splicing is a GBM vulnerability, implicating SON as a potential therapeutic target in brain tumors.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Long noncoding RNA DLGAP1-AS2 facilitates Wnt1 transcription through physically interacting with Six3 and drives the malignancy of gastric cancer

The long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) DLGAP1-AS2 has recently been characterized as an oncogenic lncRNA in several cancers. However, its biological roles and clinical significance in gastric cancer (GC) remains barely understood. In this study, we performed a systematic analysis of DLGAP1-AS2 expression with data from the TCGA and GEO database as well as our clinic GC samples. In agreement with previous studies, our findings demonstrated that DLGAP1-AS2 was significantly up-regulated in GC and its high expression was associated with poor prognosis, suggesting that DLGAP1-AS2 might be a putative oncogenic lncRNA of GC. Loss of DLGAP1-AS2 restricted cell proliferation, migration, and invasion in GC cell lines. Mechanically, Wnt1 was identified as the downstream target of DLGAP1-AS2 by using bioinformatics analysis coupled with qPCR and Western blot assays. Furthermore, DLGAP1-AS2 was found to directly interact with the transcriptional repressor Six3, and this interaction hampered Six3 binding to the promoter regions of the Wnt1 gene, thereby leading to transcriptional activation of Wnt1. Consequently, GC cells lacking DLGAP1-AS2 showed a decreased Wnt1 expression and weakened Wnt/β-catenin signaling. Further, Six3 silencing could reverse the above effects, highlighting a pivotal role of Six3 in the DLGAP1-AS2-mediated activation of Wnt/β-catenin signaling. Either genetic (Wnt1 knockdown) or pharmacological (LF3) inhibition of Wnt/β-catenin signaling could effectively abolish the activation of Wnt/β-catenin signaling by Six3 depletion, thereby preventing GC cell malignant transformation. Taken together, our results suggest that DLGAP1-AS2 functions as an oncogenic factor by directly interacting with Six3 to relieve its suppression on Wnt1 expression, thereby driving the malignancy of GC. DLGAP1-AS2/Six3/Wnt1/β-catenin signaling axis might serve as a promising diagnostic and therapeutic target for GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

TDP-43 regulates GAD1 mRNA splicing and GABA signaling in Drosophila CNS

Alterations in the function of the RNA-binding protein TDP-43 are largely associated with the pathogenesis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a devastating disease of the human motor system that leads to motoneurons degeneration and reduced life expectancy by molecular mechanisms not well known. In our previous work, we found that the expression levels of the glutamic acid decarboxylase enzyme (GAD1), responsible for converting glutamate to γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA), were downregulated in TBPH-null flies and motoneurons derived from ALS patients carrying mutations in TDP-43, suggesting that defects in the regulation of GAD1 may lead to neurodegeneration by affecting neurotransmitter balance. In this study, we observed that TBPH was required for the regulation of GAD1 pre-mRNA splicing and the levels of GABA in the Drosophila central nervous system (CNS). Interestingly, we discovered that pharmacological treatments aimed to potentiate GABA neurotransmission were able to revert locomotion deficiencies in TBPH-minus flies, revealing novel mechanisms and therapeutic strategies in ALS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long non-coding RNA ZFAS1 promotes pancreatic cancer proliferation and metastasis by sponging miR-497-5p to regulate HMGA2 expression

The lncRNA ZFAS1 plays a carcinogenic regulatory role in many human tumours, but it is rarely reported in pancreatic cancer. We identify the role and molecular mechanisms of ZFAS1 in pancreatic cancer. The expression of ZFAS1, miR-497-5p and HMGA2 in pancreatic cancer tissues was detected by qRT-PCR. Pancreatic cancer data in The Cancer Genome Atlas were also included in this study. CCK8, EdU, transwell and scratch wound assays were used to investigate the biological effects of ZFAS1 in pancreatic cancer cells. MS2-RIP, RNA pull-down, RNA-ChIP and luciferase reporter assays were used to clarify the molecular biological mechanisms of ZFAS1 in pancreatic cancer. The role of ZFAS1 in vivo was also confirmed via xenograft experiments. ZFAS1 was overexpressed in pancreatic cancer tissues. ZFAS1 promoted the growth and metastasis of pancreatic cancer cells, and miR-497-5p acted as a tumour suppressor gene in pancreatic cancer by targeting HMGA2. We also demonstrated that ZFAS1 exerts its effects by promoting HMGA2 expression through decoying miR-497-5p. We also found that ZFAS1 promoted the progression of pancreatic cancer in vivo by modulating the miR-497-5p/HMGA2 axis. In conclusion, this study revealed a new role for and the molecular mechanisms of ZFAS1 in pancreatic cancer, identifying ZFAS1 as a novel target for the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Obesity-linked circular RNA circTshz2-2 regulates the neuronal cell cycle and spatial memory in the brain

Metabolic syndromes, including obesity, cause neuropathophysiological changes in the brain, resulting in cognitive deficits. Only a few studies explored the contribution of non-coding genes in these pathophysiologies. Recently, we identified obesity-linked circular RNAs (circRNA) by analyzing the brain cortices of high-fat-fed obese mice. In this study, we scrutinized a conserved and neuron-specific circRNA, circTshz2-2, which affects neuronal cell cycle and spatial memory in the brain. Transcriptomic and cellular analysis indicated that circTshz2-2 dysregulation altered the expression of cell division-related genes and induced cell cycle arrest at the G2/M phase of the neuron. We found that circTshz2-2 bound to the YY1 transcriptional complex and suppressed Bdnf transcription. Suppression of circTshz2-2 increased BDNF expression and reduced G2/M checkpoint proteins such as Cyclin B2 and CDK1 through BDNF/TrkB signaling pathway, resulting in cell cycle arrest and neurite elongation. Inversely, overexpression of circTshz2-2 decreased BDNF expression, induced cell cycle proteins, and shortened the neurite length, indicating that circTshz2-2 regulates neuronal cell cycle and structure. Finally, we showed that circTshz2-2 affects spatial memory in wild-type and obese mice. Our data have revealed potential regulatory roles of obesity-related circTshz2-2 on the neuronal cell cycle and memory function providing a novel link between metabolic syndromes and cognitive deficits.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Phenotypic plasticity of myeloid cells in glioblastoma development, progression, and therapeutics

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common and malignant type of intracranial tumors with poor prognosis. Accumulating evidence suggests that phenotypic alterations of infiltrating myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment are important for GBM progression. Conventional tumor immunotherapy commonly targets T-cells, while innate immunity as a therapeutic target is an emerging field. Targeting infiltrating myeloid cells that induce immune suppression in the TME provides a novel direction to improve the prognosis of patients with GBM. The factors released by tumor cells recruit myeloid cells into tumor bed and reprogram infiltrating myeloid cells into immunostimulatory/immunosuppressive phenotypes. Reciprocally, infiltrating myeloid cells, especially microglia/macrophages, regulate GBM progression and affect therapeutic efficacy. Herein, we revisited biological characteristics and functions of infiltrating myeloid cells and discussed the recent advances in immunotherapies targeting infiltrating myeloid cells in GBM. With an evolving understanding of the complex interactions between infiltrating myeloid cells and tumor cells in the tumor microenvironment, we will expand novel immunotherapeutic regimens targeting infiltrating myeloid cells in GBM treatment and improve the outcomes of GBM patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Surface-fill hydrogel attenuates the oncogenic signature of complex anatomical surface cancer in a single application

Tumours growing in a sheet-like manner on the surface of organs and tissues with complex topologies represent a difficult-to-treat clinical scenario. Their complete surgical resection is difficult due to the complicated anatomy of the diseased tissue. Residual cancer often responds poorly to systemic therapy and locoregional treatment is hindered by the limited accessibility to microscopic tumour foci. Here we engineered a peptide-based surface-fill hydrogel (SFH) that can be syringe- or spray-delivered to surface cancers during surgery or used as a primary therapy. Once applied, SFH can shape change in response to alterations in tissue morphology that may occur during surgery. Implanted SFH releases nanoparticles composed of microRNA and intrinsically disordered peptides that enter cancer cells attenuating their oncogenic signature. With a single application, SFH shows efficacy in four preclinical models of mesothelioma, demonstrating the therapeutic impact of the local application of tumour-specific microRNA, which might change the treatment paradigm for mesothelioma and possibly other surface cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Histone deacetylase 6 acts upstream of DNA damage response activation to support the survival of glioblastoma cells

DNA repair promotes the progression and recurrence of glioblastoma (GBM). However, there remain no effective therapies for targeting the DNA damage response and repair (DDR) pathway in the clinical setting. Thus, we aimed to conduct a comprehensive analysis of DDR genes in GBM specimens to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying treatment resistance. Herein, transcriptomic analysis of 177 well-defined DDR genes was performed with normal and GBM specimens (n = 137) from The Cancer Genome Atlas and further integrated with the expression profiling of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibition in temozolomide (TMZ)-resistant GBM cells and patient-derived tumor cells. The effects of HDAC6 inhibition on DDR signaling were examined both in vitro and intracranial mouse models. We found that the expression of DDR genes, involved in repair pathways for DNA double-strand breaks, was upregulated in highly malignant primary and recurrent brain tumors, and their expression was related to abnormal clinical features. However, a potent HDAC6 inhibitor, MPT0B291, attenuated the expression of these genes, including RAD51 and CHEK1, and was more effective in blocking homologous recombination repair in GBM cells. Interestingly, it resulted in lower cytotoxicity in primary glial cells than other HDAC6 inhibitors. MPT0B291 reduced the growth of both TMZ-sensitive and TMZ-resistant tumor cells and prolonged survival in mouse models of GBM. We verified that HDAC6 regulated DDR genes by affecting Sp1 expression, which abolished MPT0B291-induced DNA damage. Our findings uncover a regulatory network among HDAC6, Sp1, and DDR genes for drug resistance and survival of GBM cells. Furthermore, MPT0B291 may serve as a potential lead compound for GBM therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Experimental evolution supports the potential of neonicotinoid-pyrethroid combination for managing insecticide resistance in malaria vectors

The introduction of neonicotinoids for managing insecticide resistance in mosquitoes is of high interest as they interact with a biochemical target not previously used in public health. In this concern, Bayer developed a combination of the neonicotinoid clothianidin and the pyrethroid deltamethrin (brand name Fludora Fusion) as a new vector control tool. Although this combination proved to be efficient against pyrethroid-resistant mosquitoes, its ability to prevent the selection of pyrethroid and neonicotinoid resistance alleles was not investigated. In this context, the objective of this work was to study the dynamics and the molecular mechanisms of resistance of An. gambiae to the separated or combined components of this combination. A field-derived An. gambiae line carrying resistance alleles to multiple insecticides at low frequencies was used as a starting for 33 successive generations of controlled selection. Resistance levels to each insecticide and target site mutation frequencies were monitored throughout the selection process. Cross resistance to other public health insecticides were also investigated. RNA-seq was used to compare gene transcription variations and polymorphisms across all lines. This study confirmed the potential of this insecticide combination to impair the selection of resistance as compared to its two separated components. Deltamethrin selection led to the rapid enrichment of the kdr L1014F target-site mutation. Clothianidin selection led to the over-transcription of multiple cytochrome P450s including some showing high homology with those conferring neonicotinoid resistance in other insects. A strong selection signature associated with clothianidin selection was also observed on a P450 gene cluster previously associated with resistance. Within this cluster, the gene CYP6M1 showed the highest selection signature together with a transcription profile supporting a role in clothianidin resistance. Modelling the impact of point mutations selected by clothianidin on CYP6M1 protein structure showed that selection retained a protein variant with a modified active site potentially enhancing clothianidin metabolism. In the context of the recent deployment of neonicotinoids for mosquito control and their frequent usage in agriculture, the present study highlights the benefit of combining them with other insecticides for preventing the selection of resistance and sustaining vector control activities.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The long non-coding RNA HOTAIRM1 promotes tumor aggressiveness and radiotherapy resistance in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is the most common malignant primary brain tumor. To date, clinically relevant biomarkers are restricted to isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) gene 1 or 2 mutations and O6-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter methylation. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been shown to contribute to glioblastoma pathogenesis and could potentially serve as novel biomarkers. The clinical significance of HOXA Transcript Antisense RNA, Myeloid-Specific 1 (HOTAIRM1) was determined by analyzing HOTAIRM1 in multiple glioblastoma gene expression data sets for associations with prognosis, as well as, IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation status. Finally, the role of HOTAIRM1 in glioblastoma biology and radiotherapy resistance was characterized in vitro and in vivo. We identified HOTAIRM1 as a candidate lncRNA whose up-regulation is significantly associated with shorter survival of glioblastoma patients, independent from IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation. Glioblastoma cell line models uniformly showed reduced cell viability, decreased invasive growth and diminished colony formation capacity upon HOTAIRM1 down-regulation. Integrated proteogenomic analyses revealed impaired mitochondrial function and determination of reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels confirmed increased ROS levels upon HOTAIRM1 knock-down. HOTAIRM1 knock-down decreased expression of transglutaminase 2 (TGM2), a candidate protein implicated in mitochondrial function, and knock-down of TGM2 mimicked the phenotype of HOTAIRM1 down-regulation in glioblastoma cells. Moreover, HOTAIRM1 modulates radiosensitivity of glioblastoma cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our data support a role for HOTAIRM1 as a driver of biological aggressiveness, radioresistance and poor outcome in glioblastoma. Targeting HOTAIRM1 may be a promising new therapeutic approach.
CANCER
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Deleting a UBE3A substrate rescues impaired hippocampal physiology and learning in Angelman syndrome mice

In humans, loss-of-function mutations in the UBE3A gene lead to the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome (AS). AS patients have severe impairments in speech, learning and memory, and motor coordination, for which there is currently no treatment. In addition, UBE3A is duplicated in > 1–2% of patients with autism spectrum disorders—a further indication of the significant role it plays in brain development. Altered expression of UBE3A, an E3 ubiquitin ligase, is hypothesized to lead to impaired levels of its target proteins, but identifying the contribution of individual UBE3A targets to UBE3A-dependent deficits remains of critical importance. Ephexin5 is a putative UBE3A substrate that has restricted expression early in development, regulates synapse formation during hippocampal development, and is abnormally elevated in AS mice, modeled by maternally-derived Ube3a gene deletion. Here, we report that Ephexin5 can be directly ubiquitylated by UBE3A. Furthermore, removing Ephexin5 from AS mice specifically rescued hippocampus-dependent behaviors, CA1 physiology, and deficits in dendritic spine number. Our findings identify Ephexin5 as a key driver of hippocampal dysfunction and related behavioral deficits in AS mouse models. These results demonstrate the exciting potential of targeting Ephexin5, and possibly other UBE3A substrates, to improve symptoms of AS and other UBE3A-related developmental disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

In genome-wide association studies, genetic variants in the UMOD gene associate with kidney function, blood pressure (BP), and hypertension. Elevated BP is linked to kidney function and impaired cognitive as well as physical performance in later life. We investigated the association between UMOD rs4293393–A > G and kidney function, BP, cognitive and physical function in the Berlin Aging Study II (BASE–II). Data of 1556 older BASE–II participants (mean age 68.2 ± 3.7 years) were analyzed. BP was determined by standardized automated measurements, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by CKD Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Cognitive function was assessed by Mini-Mental State Examination and Digit Symbol Substitution Test, while physical function by Handgrip Strength and Timed Up and Go-Test. Association analyses were performed by covariance and logistic regression models adjusting for sex. G–allele carriers at UMOD rs4293393 exhibited significantly higher eGFR values compared to non–carriers (AA, 76.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.7–77.2 vs. AG, 78.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 77.3–79.5 vs. GG, 78.5 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.4–81.7; P = 0.010), and a lower risk of eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (AG, OR: 0.63, CI: 0.41–0.97, P = 0.033). However, UMOD rs4293393 genotypes were not associated with BP, diagnosis of hypertension or cognitive and physical function parameters. Our data corroborate previous findings on the association of UMOD rs4293393-G with better kidney function in older adults. However, no association between UMOD and BP or physical and cognitive parameters in these community-dwelling older adults was detected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A novel inactivated whole-cell Pseudomonas aeruginosa vaccine that acts through the cGAS-STING pathway

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 353 (2021) Cite this article. Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection continues to be a major threat to global public health, and new safe and efficacious vaccines are needed for prevention of infections caused by P. aeruginosa. X-ray irradiation has been used to prepare whole-cell inactivated vaccines against P. aeruginosa infection. However, the immunological mechanisms of X-ray-inactivated vaccines are still unclear and require further investigation. Our previous study found that an X-ray-inactivated whole-cell vaccine could provide protection against P. aeruginosa by boosting T cells. The aim of the present study was to further explore the immunological mechanisms of the vaccine. Herein, P. aeruginosa PAO1, a widely used laboratory strain, was utilized to prepare the vaccine, and we found nucleic acids and 8-hydroxyguanosine in the supernatant of X-ray-inactivated PAO1 (XPa). By detecting CD86, CD80, and MHCII expression, we found that XPa fostered dentritic cell (DC) maturation by detecting. XPa stimulated the cGAS-STING pathway as well as Toll-like receptors in DCs in vitro, and DC finally underwent apoptosis and pyroptosis after XPa stimulation. In addition, DC stimulated by XPa induced CD8+ T-cell proliferation in vitro and generated immunologic memory in vivo. Moreover, XPa vaccination induced both Th1 and Th2 cytokine responses in mice and reduced the level of inflammatory factors during infection. XPa protected mice in pneumonia models from infection with PAO1 or multidrug-resistant clinical isolate W9. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) mice immunized with XPa could resist PAO1 infection. Therefore, a new mechanism of an X-ray-inactivated whole-cell vaccine against P. aeruginosa infection was discovered in this study.
HEALTH
Nature.com

EPAC2 acts as a negative regulator in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis of human microvascular endothelial cells

Angiogenesis is physiologically essential for embryogenesis and development and reinitiated in adult animals during tissue growth and repair. Forming new vessels from the walls of existing vessels occurs as a multistep process coordinated by sprouting, branching, and a new lumenized network formation. However, little is known regarding the molecular mechanisms that form new tubular structures, especially molecules regulating the proper network density of newly formed capillaries. This study conducted microarray analyses in human primary microvascular endothelial cells (HMVECs) plated on Matrigel. The RAPGEF4 gene that encodes exchange proteins directly activated by cAMP 2 (EPAC2) proteins was increased in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis. Tube formation was suppressed by the overexpression of EPAC2 and enhanced by EPAC2 knockdown in endothelial cells. Endothelial cell morphology was changed to round cell morphology by EPAC2 overexpression, while EPAC2 knockdown showed an elongated cell shape with filopodia-like protrusions. Furthermore, increased EPAC2 inhibited endothelial cell migration, and ablation of EPAC2 inversely enhanced cell mobility. These results suggest that EPAC2 affects the morphology and migration of microvascular endothelial cells and is involved in the termination and proper network formation of vascular tubes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A nanounit strategy reverses immune suppression of exosomal PD-L1 and is associated with enhanced ferroptosis

In addition to increasing the expression of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), tumor cells can also secrete exosomal PD-L1 to suppress T cell activity. Emerging evidence has revealed that exosomal PD-L1 resists immune checkpoint blockade, and may contribute to resistance to therapy. In this scenario, suppressing the secretion of tumor-derived exosomes may aid therapy. Here, we develop an assembly of exosome inhibitor (GW4869) and ferroptosis inducer (Fe3+) via amphiphilic hyaluronic acid. Cooperation between the two active components in the constructed nanounit induces an anti-tumor immunoresponse to B16F10 melanoma cells and stimulates cytotoxic T lymphocytes and immunological memory. The nanounit enhances the response to PD-L1 checkpoint blockade and may represent a therapeutic strategy for enhancing the response to this therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elucidating gene expression adaptation of phylogenetically divergent coral holobionts under heat stress

As coral reefs struggle to survive under climate change, it is crucial to know whether they have the capacity to withstand changing conditions, particularly increasing seawater temperatures. Thermal tolerance requires the integrative response of the different components of the coral holobiont (coral host, algal photosymbiont, and associated microbiome). Here, using a controlled thermal stress experiment across three divergent Caribbean coral species, we attempt to dissect holobiont member metatranscriptome responses from coral taxa with different sensitivities to heat stress and use phylogenetic ANOVA to study the evolution of gene expression adaptation. We show that coral response to heat stress is a complex trait derived from multiple interactions among holobiont members. We identify host and photosymbiont genes that exhibit lineage-specific expression level adaptation and uncover potential roles for bacterial associates in supplementing the metabolic needs of the coral-photosymbiont duo during heat stress. Our results stress the importance of integrative and comparative approaches across a wide range of species to better understand coral survival under the predicted rise in sea surface temperatures.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Growth and site-specific organization of micron-scale biomolecular devices on living mammalian cells

Mesoscale molecular assemblies on the cell surface, such as cilia and filopodia, integrate information, control transport and amplify signals. Designer cell-surface assemblies could control these cellular functions. Such assemblies could be constructed from synthetic components ex vivo, making it possible to form such structures using modern nanoscale self-assembly and fabrication techniques, and then oriented on the cell surface. Here we integrate synthetic devices, micron-scale DNA nanotubes, with mammalian cells by anchoring them by their ends to specific cell surface receptors. These filaments can measure shear stresses between 0-2 dyn/cm2, a regime important for cell signaling. Nanotubes can also grow while anchored to cells, thus acting as dynamic cell components. This approach to cell surface engineering, in which synthetic biomolecular assemblies are organized with existing cellular architecture, could make it possible to build new types of sensors, machines and scaffolds that can interface with, control and measure properties of cells.
SCIENCE

