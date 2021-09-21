CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elm Creek, NE

Local Sports Calendar 9/21 – Volleyball Triangular with Anselmo-Merna, South Loup, and Elm Creek on KBBN

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnselmo-Merna will host South Loup and Elm Creek for a volleyball triangular tonight. It will be a special evening as it will be “Dig the Pink” night with events scheduled to help raise money to go toward cancer research. Jerseys are scheduled to be raffled off and additional items will be available for purchase. Those who attend will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last and the Anselmo-Merna booster club will be hosting a BBQ meal. The host team Anselmo-Merna enters tonight’s matches with an 8-4 overall record, South Loup has won 5 in a row and enters at 7-4 overall, Elm Creek has a had a tough start to the season entering at 1-10. Tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM with the opening match scheduled for 5 p.m.

sandhillsexpress.com

