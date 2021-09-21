Chronic exposure to tramadol induces cardiac inflammation and endothelial dysfunction in mice
Tramadol is an opioid extensively used to treat moderate to severe pain; however, prolonged therapy is associated with several tissues damage. Chronic use of tramadol was linked to increased hospitalizations due to cardiovascular complications. Limited literature has described the effects of tramadol on the cardiovascular system, so we sought to investigate these actions and elucidate the underlying mechanisms. Mice received tramadol hydrochloride (40 mg/kg body weight) orally for 4 successive weeks. Oxidative stress, inflammation, and cardiac toxicity were assessed. In addition, eNOS expression was evaluated. Our results demonstrated marked histopathological alteration in heart and aortic tissues after exposure to tramadol. Tramadol upregulated the expression of oxidative stress and inflammatory markers in mice heart and aorta, whereas downregulated eNOS expression. Tramadol caused cardiac damage shown by the increase in LDH, Troponin I, and CK-MB activities in serum samples. Overall, these results highlight the risks of tramadol on the cardiovascular system.www.nature.com
Comments / 13