Public Health

Tucker Carlson: The military’s COVID vaccine mandate amounts to a power grab

By Tucker Carlson
 10 days ago

For fun sometime, give a little civics test to people in your neighborhood. Ask them, if you wanted to take over a country, how would you do it? And here’s the answer you’re likely to get from all of them: “Well, first you’ve got to get the most votes.” They’re Americans. That’s what they believe. And they believe it because that’s how things have worked in America for hundreds of years. It’s called representative democracy. But that’s not how things work in most other places, or ever have. They don’t have a representative democracy.

Tucker Carlson: This is proof Biden and his lackeys in the media are lying about COVID

Last month, for those of you keeping track, the Biden administration announced a plan to give additional shots of COVID vaccine — so-called boosters — to millions of Americans. Didn’t see that coming. But the administration never explained why it was necessary or scientifically justifiable. They never bothered. Instead, with characteristic aggression, they simply decreed it was going to happen. The new shots would go out, they informed us, no later than this week, the week of September 20, which is right now. That was the deadline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
