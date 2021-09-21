Tucker Carlson: The military’s COVID vaccine mandate amounts to a power grab

In March 1971, a bomb went off in the U.S. Capitol building. There was no mystery about who did it. A Marxist group called the Weather Underground took responsibility for it, even before the explosions. The Weathermen weren’t ashamed of what they did. They planned to overthrow the U.S. government, and they wanted everyone to know it. Yet even at the time, many Americans weren’t aware of this. The media immediately began telling a very different story about what happened. The Washington Post, for example, explained that the radical left wasn’t actually to blame for the Capitol bombings. Instead the culprit was something far more general, something called quote, "the easy contagion of extremism in a time of dark frustrations and deep disillusionment." (Whatever that means. It probably means that there was a Republican president at the time.)

