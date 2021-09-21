CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost Judgment: How to Quickstep & Evade

By Chris Jecks
Twinfinite
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Judgment continues to bring the blend of detective and combat gameplay that the first game — and spin-off of the Yakuza series — managed to get so darn right. While you’ll be spending a lot of your time sleuthing around the streets of Isezaki Ijincho, sometimes you’re going to have to use your fists to resolve a few conflicts as Yagami. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to quickstep and evade incoming attacks to keep your health bar intact in Lost Judgment.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Lost Judgment juggles a lot and fumbles most of it

A rotting corpse lies undiscovered in a derelict building in Isezaki Ijincho, Yokohama. Meanwhile, a police officer goes on trial for sexual harassment in Tokyo. Over the course of Lost Judgment, Takayuki Yagami of the Yagami Detective Agency slowly uncovers how these two events are related. The sequel to the Yakuza spin-off Judgment features an entirely new narrative that seeks to propel the series forward, and build on its solid foundation as a legal drama. Unfortunately, Lost Judgment falls into the same narrative pitfalls as the genre it draws direct from, losing the strength of its core message for the sake of unnecessary twists.
COMICS
stevivor.com

Lost Judgment Review: Mystery and tragedy

Lost Judgment is a game that opens with a bang: like any good detective story, it begins by introducing the core mystery that will consume its characters for the length of its narrative. Set in late 2021 continuining on from 2019’s Judgment, the sequel opens with firefighters being called out...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Site News: Lost Judgment PS5 Review - Where Is It?

We're around 33 hours in at the time of writing, and we're absolutely swamped in optional activities and side quests. The sheer amount of gameplay variety in Lost Judgment is incredibly impressive — even by Yakuza standards — but it comes at the cost of the plot moving at a snail's pace. Indeed, it took about ten hours for the story to finally hook us, so it's safe to say that Yagami's new adventure is not for the impatient.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Lost Judgment is a bigger sequel with more Yakuza charm

In many ways, Lost Judgment embodies everything a good sequel should. Its world is far more vast than its predecessor, it improves on the original entry’s weaknesses, and it offers a compelling narrative to fans — whether they’re drenched in a litany of side quests or tackling the main path head-on. But while Yagami’s second outing is more sprawling and silly than its predecessor, it’s also proof that bigger isn’t always better.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yakuza#Lost Judgment#Quickstepping Evading#Re Guard#Guard Roll#Perfect Guard#Projectile Counter
vg247.com

Lost Judgment reviews round-up, all the scores

We're a little over a week away from the release of Lost Judgment, the sequel to Ryu Ga Gotoku's 2018 action game, and it's time to get a glimpse at the critical reception thus far. Lost Judgment's story picks up following the events of the main game - in Kamurocho,...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Lost Judgment impressions: 15 wild hours in Yokohama

Note: These impressions are based on the final review code of the game, tested on PS5, and made available by Sega ahead of its September 24 launch. At a glance, Lost Judgment may seem intimidating to anyone who hasn't graduated from Sega's school of hard Yakuza knocks. To start, it’s a spinoff of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s long-running crime series, which is saddled with a truckload of backstory. On top of that, it’s a direct follow-up to 2019’s Judgment, the first game from that spinoff. Finally, the overwhelming, unadulterated immersion into modern Japan that Yakuza games are known for doesn’t really feel like anything else in video games.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment Premium Adventure: How to Start It & What It Is

Lost Judgment has arrived, bringing the next chapter of Takayuki Yagami’s detective adventure. While also being able to utilize the Tiger, Crane, and Snake fighting styles to take care of any enemies that get in his way, Yagami will be busy trailing suspects around Isezaki Ijincho, and can even be joined by Detective Dog — a little Shiba Inu companion — and who doesn’t love that? In this guide, we’ll be talking you through everything you need to know about Lost Judgment’s Premium Adventure mode, including what it is and how to unlock it so you can check it out for yourself.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

What Difficulty Should You Play Lost Judgment On?

So, you’re starting Lost Judgment and have been asked which difficulty you’d like to play on. Which one should you choose?. Lost Judgment has four difficulties to choose from at the outset, and completing the game unlocks a fifth one that’s harder than all the rest. The bad news is that you’ll need to complete the game on that unlocked difficulty, called Legend, if you want to get all of the game’s achievements or trophies, necessitating two playthroughs. So, you might want to go easy on yourself for your first playthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
attackofthefanboy.com

Lost Judgment Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Update 1.02 has arrived for Lost Judgment and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This functions as the day one patch soon for the soon to be released Lost Judgement. Size-wise, it looks to be a few hundred MB on PS4 and PS5 and is expected to sure up some smaller issues as gameplay optimization for both consoles as well as some performance fixes too. The previous update added some DLC in and was around 1.5 GB, so this one seems to be doing low-level maintenance to make sure everything goes swimmingly on launch day. Here’s everything new with Lost Judgement Update 1.02.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Lost Judgment

You all know I love me some Yakuza. Even the weakest titles in the franchise are, in my opinion, great games, like Yakuza 3 or Dead Souls. Judgment, their first major spinoff not starring best daddy Kiryu, was an excellent game, but compared to its predecessor, it felt less captivating and soulless. I wanted to like the game more than I did, mostly due to how little I cared about its protagonist, Yagami. Lost Judgment, a sequel to the 2019 game, fixes most of the issues I had with that title. In fact, I can easily say it’s now one of my favorite Yakuza titles of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Lost Judgment Kappa Statue Locations

Finding the Lost Judgment Kappa Statue locations will be a familiar task to anyone who has played Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Unfortunately, Yagami has it a bit harder as these kappas are located in harder-to-find places. Fortunately, those who get stuck trying to find them can read on below to find where to locate each Kappa Statue and complete the Where the Kappa Roam sidecase.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Lost Judgment Review: ‘Too much of a good thing’

Lost Judgment is a direct sequel to 2019’s Judgment and once again stars detective Takayuki Yagami. Not even a year after the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, we’re going back to Yokohama to solve a groping case turned murder mystery. Where Judgment dealt with gritty gangland murders involving corrupt officials, Lost Judgment brings the narrative closer to home with story threads involving bullying, school life, social hierarchy, and victimization.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Lost Judgment Launches Worldwide

Sequel to the 2018/2019 PS4-exclusive (Later multiplatform) Yakuza-spinoff action adventure game Judgment, SEGA and Studio Ryu Ga Gotoku have rolled out Lost Judgment onto store shelves worldwide. The game is now available both physically and digitally on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S – with the PS4/X1 versions featuring a free digital upgrade path for their new-generation successor.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Lost Judgment: Where to Find Beehives

If you’re looking to get the most out of Lost Judgment then making extracts with Iyama is the way to go – unfortunately, he wants beehives for some of his best stuff. Extracts enhance all sorts of things and can really give you the edge in battle when playing on the higher difficulties the game has to offer. While most required crafting materials are plentiful and you’ll end up with more than you know what to do with, beehives are a lot rarer commodity. Here’s everything we know on Where to find beehives in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New World Twitch Drops: How to Get Vinespun Weapon Skins

If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of players checking out Amazon Games’ New World, chances are you’ve already been eyeing up those stunning Vinespun weapon skins and want to know how you can get your hands on them. This guide explains everything you need to know to get the New World Twitch Drops.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy