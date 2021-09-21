CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Exploring reward-related attention selectivity deficits in Parkinson’s disease

By Matthew J. D. Pilgrim
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important aspect of managing a limited cognitive resource like attention is to use the reward value of stimuli to prioritize the allocation of attention to higher-value over lower-value stimuli. Recent evidence suggests this depends on dopaminergic signaling of reward. In Parkinson’s disease, both reward sensitivity and attention are impaired, but whether these deficits are directly related to one another is unknown. We tested whether Parkinson’s patients use reward information when automatically allocating their attention and whether this is modulated by dopamine replacement. We compared patients, tested both ON and OFF dopamine replacement medication, to older controls using a standard attention capture task. First, participants learned the different reward values of stimuli. Then, these reward-associated stimuli were used as distractors in a visual search task. We found that patients were generally distracted by the presence of the distractors but that the degree of distraction caused by the high-value and low-value distractors was similar. Furthermore, we found no evidence to support the possibility that dopamine replacement modulates the effect of reward on automatic attention allocation. Our results suggest a possible inability in Parkinson’s patients to use the reward value of stimuli when automatically allocating their attention, and raise the possibility that reward-driven allocation of resources may affect the adaptive modulation of other cognitive processes.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

7,8-dihydroxyflavone ameliorates motor deficits via regulating autophagy in MPTP-induced mouse model of Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra and diminished dopamine content in the striatum. Recent reports show that 7,8-dihydroxyflavone (DHF), a TrkB agonist, attenuates the α-synuclein deposition and ameliorates motor deficits. However, the underlying mechanism is unclear. In this study, we investigated whether autophagy is involved in the clearance of α-synuclein and the signaling pathway through which DHF exerts therapeutic effects. We found that the administration of DHF (5 mg/kg/day, i.p.) prevented the loss of dopaminergic neurons and improved motor functions in the 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) mouse model of PD, whereas these protective effects of DHF were completely blocked by autophagy inhibitor chloroquine (CQ). Further in vitro studies showed that autophagy was inhibited in N2A cells treated with 1-methyl-4-phenylpyridinium (MPP+), as reflected by a significant decrease in the expressions of autophagy marker proteins (Beclin1 and LC3II) and an increase in the expression of autophagic flux marker p62. DHF restored the impaired autophagy to control level in MPP+-treated N2A cells by inhibiting the ERK-LKB1-AMPK signaling pathway. Taken together, these results demonstrate that DHF exerts therapeutic effects in MPTP/MPP+-induced neurotoxicity by inhibiting the ERK-LKB1-AMPK signaling pathway and subsequently improving impaired autophagy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS) 2021

Gene Variants May Affect PD Risk After Pesticide Exposure Variants of genes linked to Parkinson's disease may increase the risk of developing the disease as well as cognitive impairment when people are exposed to pesticides, an epidemiologic study suggests. Medscape Medical News, Oct 20, 2020. Flecainide Plus Modafinil Relieves Sleepiness...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dopaminergic co-transmission with sonic hedgehog inhibits abnormal involuntary movements in models of Parkinson’s disease and L-Dopa induced dyskinesia

L-Dopa induced dyskinesia (LID) is a debilitating side effect of dopamine replacement therapy for Parkinson’s Disease. The mechanistic underpinnings of LID remain obscure. Here we report that diminished sonic hedgehog (Shh) signaling in the basal ganglia caused by the degeneration of midbrain dopamine neurons facilitates the formation and expression of LID. We find that the pharmacological activation of Smoothened, a downstream effector of Shh, attenuates LID in the neurotoxic 6-OHDA- and genetic aphakia mouse models of Parkinson’s Disease. Employing conditional genetic loss-of-function approaches, we show that reducing Shh secretion from dopamine neurons or Smoothened activity in cholinergic interneurons promotes LID. Conversely, the selective expression of constitutively active Smoothened in cholinergic interneurons is sufficient to render the sensitized aphakia model of Parkinson’s Disease resistant to LID. Furthermore, acute depletion of Shh from dopamine neurons through prolonged optogenetic stimulation in otherwise intact mice and in the absence of L-Dopa produces LID-like involuntary movements. These findings indicate that augmenting Shh signaling in the L-Dopa treated brain may be a promising therapeutic approach for mitigating the dyskinetic side effects of long-term treatment with L-Dopa.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Trial Into Antioxidant for Parkinson's Disease Yields Disappointing Results

FRIDAY, Sept. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Researchers hoped to show that the natural antioxidant urate could delay Parkinson's disease progression, but a study completed at Massachusetts General Hospital dashed those expectations. The trial enrolled nearly 300 individuals recently diagnosed with early Parkinson's disease, which affects the body's motor system....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinson Disease#Parkinsons#Effect23
Nature.com

Parkinson’s disease patients benefit from bicycling - a systematic review and meta-analysis

Many Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients are able to ride a bicycle despite being severely compromised by gait disturbances up to freezing of gait. This review [PROSPERO CRD 42019137386] aimed to find out, which PD-related symptoms improve from bicycling, and which type of bicycling exercise would be most beneficial. Following a systematic database literature search, peer-reviewed studies with randomized control trials (RCT) and with non-randomized trials (NRCT) investigating the interventional effects of bicycling on PD patients were included. A quality analysis addressing reporting, design and possible bias of the studies, as well as a publication bias test was done. Out of 202 references, 22 eligible studies with 505 patients were analysed. An inverse variance-based analysis revealed that primary measures, defined as motor outcomes, benefitted from bicycling significantly more than cognitive measures. Additionally, secondary measures of balance, walking speed and capacity, and the PDQ-39 ratings improved with bicycling. The interventions varied in durations, intensities and target cadences. Conclusively, bicycling is particularly beneficial for the motor performance of PD patients, improving crucial features of gait. Furthermore, our findings suggest that bicycling improves the overall quality-of-life of PD patients.
Nature.com

Eight-hours conventional versus adaptive deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus in Parkinson’s disease

This study compares the effects on motor symptoms between conventional deep brain stimulation (cDBS) and closed-loop adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) in patients with Parkinson’s Disease. The aDBS stimulation is controlled by the power in the beta band (12–35 Hz) of local field potentials recorded directly by subthalamic nucleus electrodes. Eight subjects were assessed in two 8-h stimulation sessions (first day, cDBS; second day, aDBS) with regular levodopa intake and during normal daily activities. The Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) part III scores, the Rush scale for dyskinesias, and the total electrical energy delivered to the tissues per second (TEEDs) were significantly lower in the aDBS session (relative UPDRS mean, cDBS: 0.46 ± 0.05, aDBS: 0.33 ± 0.04, p = 0.015; UPDRS part III rigidity subset mean, cDBS: 2.9143 ± 0.6551 and aDBS: 2.1429 ± 0.5010, p = 0.034; UPDRS part III standard deviation cDBS: 2.95, aDBS: 2.68; p = 0.047; Rush scale, cDBS 2.79 ± 0.39 versus aDBS 1.57 ± 0.23, p = 0.037; cDBS TEEDs mean: 28.75 ± 3.36 µj s−1, aDBS TEEDs mean: 16.47 ± 3.33, p = 0.032 Wilcoxon’s sign rank test). This work further supports the safety and effectiveness of aDBS stimulation compared to cDBS in a daily session, both in terms of motor performance and TEED to the patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Mississippi Link

Scientists Believe Constipation Can Be Early Sign Of Parkinson’s Disease

If you suffer from constipation, it might be a sign of early Parkinson’s disease. Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, have hypothesized that constipation — a common although not usually discussed non-motor symptom of Parkinson’s — could predate diagnosis of the neurological disease by up to 20 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

HACE1 negatively regulates neuroinflammation through ubiquitylating and degrading Rac1 in Parkinson’s disease models

Neuroinflammation plays an important role in neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s disease. HACE1 (HECT domain and Ankyrin repeat Containing E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase 1) is a tumor suppressor. Recent evidence suggests that HACE1 may be involved in oxidative stress responses. Due to the critical role of ROS in neuroinflammation, we speculated that HACE1 might participate in neuroinflammation and related neurodegenerative diseases, such as PD. In this study, we investigated the role of HACE1 in neuroinflammation of PD models. We showed that HACE1 knockdown exacerbated LPS-induced neuroinflammation in BV2 microglial cells in vitro through suppressing ubiquitination and degradation of activated Rac1, an NADPH oxidase subunit. Furthermore, we showed that HACE1 exerted vital neuronal protection through increasing Rac1 activity and stability in LPS-treated SH-SY5Y cells, as HACE1 knockdown leading to lower tolerance to LPS challenge. In MPTP-induced acute PD mouse model, HACE1 knockdown exacerbated motor deficits by activating Rac1. Finally, mutant α-synuclein (A53T)-overexpressing mice, a chronic PD mouse model, exhibited age-dependent reduction of HACE1 levels in the midbrain and striatum, implicating that HACE1 participated in PD pathological progression. This study for the first time demonstrates that HACE1 is a negative regulator of neuroinflammation and involved in the PD pathogenesis by regulating Rac1 activity. The data support HACE1 as a potential target for PD and other neurodegenerative diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The promise and potential of stem cells in Parkinson’s disease

Treatments that replace lost neurons and restore normal movement have entered clinical trials, but these therapies could offer more relief than cure. Lauren Gravitz is a science journalist in San Diego, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. Neurosurgeon Viviane Tabar has scrubbed in. In front...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nature.com

Deleting a UBE3A substrate rescues impaired hippocampal physiology and learning in Angelman syndrome mice

In humans, loss-of-function mutations in the UBE3A gene lead to the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome (AS). AS patients have severe impairments in speech, learning and memory, and motor coordination, for which there is currently no treatment. In addition, UBE3A is duplicated in > 1–2% of patients with autism spectrum disorders—a further indication of the significant role it plays in brain development. Altered expression of UBE3A, an E3 ubiquitin ligase, is hypothesized to lead to impaired levels of its target proteins, but identifying the contribution of individual UBE3A targets to UBE3A-dependent deficits remains of critical importance. Ephexin5 is a putative UBE3A substrate that has restricted expression early in development, regulates synapse formation during hippocampal development, and is abnormally elevated in AS mice, modeled by maternally-derived Ube3a gene deletion. Here, we report that Ephexin5 can be directly ubiquitylated by UBE3A. Furthermore, removing Ephexin5 from AS mice specifically rescued hippocampus-dependent behaviors, CA1 physiology, and deficits in dendritic spine number. Our findings identify Ephexin5 as a key driver of hippocampal dysfunction and related behavioral deficits in AS mouse models. These results demonstrate the exciting potential of targeting Ephexin5, and possibly other UBE3A substrates, to improve symptoms of AS and other UBE3A-related developmental disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The effects of different frequencies of rhythmic acoustic stimulation on gait stability in healthy elderly individuals: a pilot study

The efficacy of rhythmic acoustic stimulation (RAS) to improve gait and balance in healthy elderly individuals is controversial. Our aim was to investigate, through 3D gait analysis, the effect of different types of RAS (fixed frequency and based on subject-specific cadence), using conventional gait parameters and the trunk displacement as readouts. Walking at a fixed frequency of 80 bpm, the subjects showed extended duration of gait cycle and increased gait variability while the same individuals, walking at a fixed frequency of 120 bpm, showed reduced trunk sway and gait cycle duration. With regard to the RAS at subject-specific frequencies, walking at 90% of the subject-specific average cadence did not significantly modify the gait parameters, except for the speed, which was reduced. In contrast, walking at 100% and 110% of the mean cadence caused increased stride length and a slight reduction of temporal parameters and trunk sway. In conclusion, this pilot study shows that using RAS at fixed frequencies might be an inappropriate strategy, as it is not adjusted to individual gait characteristics. On the other hand, RAS frequencies equal to or slightly higher than each subject's natural cadence seem to be beneficial for gait and stability.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

EPAC2 acts as a negative regulator in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis of human microvascular endothelial cells

Angiogenesis is physiologically essential for embryogenesis and development and reinitiated in adult animals during tissue growth and repair. Forming new vessels from the walls of existing vessels occurs as a multistep process coordinated by sprouting, branching, and a new lumenized network formation. However, little is known regarding the molecular mechanisms that form new tubular structures, especially molecules regulating the proper network density of newly formed capillaries. This study conducted microarray analyses in human primary microvascular endothelial cells (HMVECs) plated on Matrigel. The RAPGEF4 gene that encodes exchange proteins directly activated by cAMP 2 (EPAC2) proteins was increased in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis. Tube formation was suppressed by the overexpression of EPAC2 and enhanced by EPAC2 knockdown in endothelial cells. Endothelial cell morphology was changed to round cell morphology by EPAC2 overexpression, while EPAC2 knockdown showed an elongated cell shape with filopodia-like protrusions. Furthermore, increased EPAC2 inhibited endothelial cell migration, and ablation of EPAC2 inversely enhanced cell mobility. These results suggest that EPAC2 affects the morphology and migration of microvascular endothelial cells and is involved in the termination and proper network formation of vascular tubes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

In genome-wide association studies, genetic variants in the UMOD gene associate with kidney function, blood pressure (BP), and hypertension. Elevated BP is linked to kidney function and impaired cognitive as well as physical performance in later life. We investigated the association between UMOD rs4293393–A > G and kidney function, BP, cognitive and physical function in the Berlin Aging Study II (BASE–II). Data of 1556 older BASE–II participants (mean age 68.2 ± 3.7 years) were analyzed. BP was determined by standardized automated measurements, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by CKD Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Cognitive function was assessed by Mini-Mental State Examination and Digit Symbol Substitution Test, while physical function by Handgrip Strength and Timed Up and Go-Test. Association analyses were performed by covariance and logistic regression models adjusting for sex. G–allele carriers at UMOD rs4293393 exhibited significantly higher eGFR values compared to non–carriers (AA, 76.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.7–77.2 vs. AG, 78.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 77.3–79.5 vs. GG, 78.5 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.4–81.7; P = 0.010), and a lower risk of eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (AG, OR: 0.63, CI: 0.41–0.97, P = 0.033). However, UMOD rs4293393 genotypes were not associated with BP, diagnosis of hypertension or cognitive and physical function parameters. Our data corroborate previous findings on the association of UMOD rs4293393-G with better kidney function in older adults. However, no association between UMOD and BP or physical and cognitive parameters in these community-dwelling older adults was detected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A differential DNA methylome signature of pulmonary immune cells from individuals converting to latent tuberculosis infection

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, spreads via aerosols and the first encounter with the immune system is with the pulmonary-resident immune cells. The role of epigenetic regulations in the immune cells is emerging and we have previously shown that macrophages capacity to kill M. tuberculosis is reflected in the DNA methylome. The aim of this study was to investigate epigenetic modifications in alveolar macrophages and T cells in a cohort of medical students with an increased risk of TB exposure, longitudinally. DNA methylome analysis revealed that a unique DNA methylation profile was present in healthy subjects who later developed latent TB during the study. The profile was reflected in a different overall DNA methylation distribution as well as a distinct set of differentially methylated genes (DMGs). The DMGs were over-represented in pathways related to metabolic reprogramming of macrophages and T cell migration and IFN-γ production, pathways previously reported important in TB control. In conclusion, we identified a unique DNA methylation signature in individuals, with no peripheral immune response to M. tuberculosis antigen who later developed latent TB. Together the study suggests that the DNA methylation status of pulmonary immune cells can reveal who will develop latent TB infection.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of ondansetron on reducing ICU mortality in patients with acute kidney injury

The purpose of this study is to identify medications with potentially beneficial effects on decreasing mortality in patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) while in the intensive care unit (ICU). We used logistic regression to investigate associations between medications received and ICU mortality in patients with AKI in the MIMIC III database. Drugs associated with reduced mortality were then validated using the eICU database. Propensity score matching (PSM) was used for matching the patients’ baseline severity of illness followed by a chi-square test to calculate the significance of drug use and mortality. Finally, we examined gene expression signatures to explore the drug’s molecular mechanism on AKI. While several drugs demonstrated potential beneficial effects on reducing mortality, most were used for potentially fatal illnesses (e.g. antibiotics, cardiac medications). One exception was found, ondansetron, a drug without previously identified life-saving effects, has correlation with lower mortality among AKI patients. This association was confirmed in a subsequent analysis using the eICU database. Based on the comparison of gene expression signatures, the presumed therapeutic effect of ondansetron may be elicited through the NF-KB pathway and JAK-STAT pathway. Our findings provide real-world evidence to support clinical trials of ondansetron for treatment of AKI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CRISPR-SCReT (CRISPR-Stop Codon Read Through) method to control Cas9 expression for gene editing

CRISPR/Cas9 has paved the way for the development of therapies that correct genetic mutations. However, constitutive expression of the Cas9 gene can increase off-target mutations and induce an immune response against the Cas9 protein. To limit the time during which the Cas9 nuclease is expressed, we proposed a simple drug inducible system. The approach consists of introducing a premature termination codon (PTC) in the Cas9 gene and subsequently treating with an aminoglycoside drug, which allows readthrough of the complete protein. To validate that system, HEK293T cells were co-transfected with a PX458 plasmid, which was mutated to introduce a PTC in the SpCas9 gene and two sgRNAs targeting the DMD gene (exons 50 and 54). Cells were treated with different doses of geneticin (G418) for 48 h. Western blot confirmed that the Cas9 protein expression, which was shut down by the PTC mutation, can be induced by the drug. The hybrid exon 50-54 formed by the deletion of part of the DMD gene was detected by PCR only in the cells treated with G418. The approach was also used successfully with CjCas9 to edit the FXN gene. Our results show that it is possible to control SpCas9 and CjCas9 expression by CRISPR-SCReT (CRISPR-Stop Codon Read Through) method.
FRIEDREICH
Nature.com

The immunomodulatory effects of long-term supplementation with Lactobacillus casei Shirota depend on ovalbumin presentation in BALB/c mice

Immunomodulation is an ability of several particular probiotics. However, it still remains unclear whether the immunomodulatory effects of specific probiotics vary for different antigen presentation models with the same antigen. To investigate this matter, six groups of BALB/c mice (n = 10) were exposed to one of two antigen presentation models: ovalbumin (OVA) by injection alone, or injection plus intranasal administration. Moreover, the mice were fed distilled water or Lactobacillus casei Shirota fermented beverage (LcSFB) at low (2.5 × 109 CFU/kg body weight) or high doses (5 × 109 CFU/kg body weight) by gavage for 8 weeks. LcSFB enhanced the proliferation of splenocytes, production of OVA-specific immunoglobulin (Ig)-G and IgA, and the ratio of T-helper (Th)-2/Th1 cytokines in mice injected with OVA. Conversely, in the mice treated with OVA by injection plus intranasal administration, LcSFB attenuated the immune responses against OVA by reducing the proliferation of splenocytes, levels of OVA-specific IgE, IgG, and IgM, and ratio of Th2/Th1 cytokines. Moreover, LcSFB increased the percentage of regulatory T cells in the injection plus intranasal administration group. Taken together, this work indicates the immunoregulatory effects of LcSFB depend on how the antigen is presented. Therefore, the use of probiotics to boost the immune system must be carefully considered.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alzheimer’s disease profiled by fluid and imaging markers: tau PET best predicts cognitive decline

For early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, it is important to find biomarkers with predictive value for disease progression and clinical manifestations, such as cognitive decline. Individuals can now be profiled based on their biomarker status for Aβ42 (A) or tau (T) deposition and neurodegeneration (N). The aim of this study was to compare the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and imaging (PET/MR) biomarkers in each ATN category and to assess their ability to predict longitudinal cognitive decline. A subset of 282 patients, who had had at the same time PET investigations with amyloid-β and tau tracers, CSF sampling, and structural MRI (18% within 13 months), was selected from the ADNI dataset. The participants were grouped by clinical diagnosis at that time: cognitively normal, subjective memory concern, early or late mild cognitive impairment, or AD. Agreement between CSF (amyloid-β-1-42(A), phosphorylated-Tau181(T), total-Tau(N)), and imaging (amyloid-β PET (florbetaben and florbetapir)(A), tau PET (flortaucipir)(T), hippocampal volume (MRI)(N)) positivity in ATN was assessed with Cohen’s Kappa. Linear mixed-effects models were used to predict decline in the episodic memory. There was moderate agreement between PET and CSF for A biomarkers (Kappa = 0.39–0.71), while only fair agreement for T biomarkers (Kappa ≤ 0.40, except AD) and discordance for N biomarkers across all groups (Kappa ≤ 0.14) was found. Baseline PET tau predicted longitudinal decline in episodic memory irrespective of CSF p-Tau181 positivity (p ≤ 0.02). Baseline PET tau and amyloid-β predicted decline in episodic memory (p ≤ 0.0001), but isolated PET amyloid-β did not. Isolated PET Tau positivity was only observed in 2 participants (0.71% of the sample). While results for amyloid-β were similar using CSF or imaging, CSF and imaging results for tau and neurodegeneration were not interchangeable. PET tau positivity was superior to CSF p-Tau181 and PET amyloid-β in predicting cognitive decline in the AD continuum within 3 years of follow-up.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Smartphone monitoring for Parkinson’s disease

Smartphone-based digital sensors enable frequent, personalized monitoring of symptoms and may facilitate scientific research as well as clinical care. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Digital sensors can be used to collect real-world data about diseases, and can provide valuable information about their heterogeneity and...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy