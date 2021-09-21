CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Dispensable roles of Gsdmd and Ripk3 in sustaining IL-1β production and chronic inflammation in Th17-mediated autoimmune arthritis

By Yusuke Takeuchi
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgrammed necrosis, such as necroptosis and pyroptosis, is a highly pro-inflammatory cellular event that is associated with chronic inflammation. Although there are various triggers of pyroptosis and necroptosis in autoimmune tissue inflammation and subsequent lytic forms of cell death release abundant inflammatory mediators, including damage-associated molecular patterns and IL-1β, capable of amplifying autoimmune Th17 effector functions, it remains largely unclear whether the programs play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of autoimmune arthritis. We herein report that Gasdermin D (Gsdmd) and receptor interacting serine/threonine kinase 3 (Ripk3)—key molecules of pyroptosis and necroptosis, respectively—are upregulated in inflamed synovial tissues, but dispensable for IL-1β production and the development of IL-17-producing T helper (Th17) cell-mediated autoimmune arthritis in SKG mice. Gsdmd−/−, Ripk3−/−, or Gsdmd−/− Ripk3−/− SKG mice showed severe arthritis with expansion of arthritogenic Th17 cells in the draining LNs and inflamed joints, which was comparable to that in wild-type SKG mice. Despite the marked reduction of IL-1β secretion from Gsdmd−/− or Ripk3−/− bone marrow-derived DCs by canonical stimuli, IL-1β levels in the inflamed synovium were not affected in the absence of Gsdmd or Ripk3. Our results revealed that T cell-mediated autoimmune arthritis proceeds independently of the pyroptosis and necroptosis pathways.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Chronic exposure to tramadol induces cardiac inflammation and endothelial dysfunction in mice

Tramadol is an opioid extensively used to treat moderate to severe pain; however, prolonged therapy is associated with several tissues damage. Chronic use of tramadol was linked to increased hospitalizations due to cardiovascular complications. Limited literature has described the effects of tramadol on the cardiovascular system, so we sought to investigate these actions and elucidate the underlying mechanisms. Mice received tramadol hydrochloride (40 mg/kg body weight) orally for 4 successive weeks. Oxidative stress, inflammation, and cardiac toxicity were assessed. In addition, eNOS expression was evaluated. Our results demonstrated marked histopathological alteration in heart and aortic tissues after exposure to tramadol. Tramadol upregulated the expression of oxidative stress and inflammatory markers in mice heart and aorta, whereas downregulated eNOS expression. Tramadol caused cardiac damage shown by the increase in LDH, Troponin I, and CK-MB activities in serum samples. Overall, these results highlight the risks of tramadol on the cardiovascular system.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

New insight into the catalytic -dependent and -independent roles of METTL3 in sustaining aberrant translation in chronic myeloid leukemia

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a myeloproliferative neoplasm caused by the presence of tyrosine kinase BCR-ABL1 fusion protein, which deregulate transcription and mRNA translation. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are the first-choice treatment. However, resistance to TKIs remains a challenge to cure CML patients. Here, we reveal that the m6A methyltransferase complex METTL3/METTL14 is upregulated in CML patients and that is required for proliferation of primary CML cells and CML cell lines sensitive and resistant to the TKI imatinib. We demonstrate that depletion of METTL3 strongly impairs global translation efficiency. In particular, our data show that METTL3 is crucial for the expression of genes involved in ribosome biogenesis and translation. Specifically, we found that METTL3 directly regulates the level of PES1 protein identified as an oncogene in several tumors. We propose a model in which nuclear METTL3/METTL14 methyltransferase complex modified nascent transcripts whose translation is enhanced by cytoplasmic localization of METTL3, independently from its catalytic activity. In conclusion, our results point to METTL3 as a novel relevant oncogene in CML and as a promising therapeutic target for TKI resistant CML.
CANCER
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammatory Arthritis#Cytotoxic T Cell#T Helper Cell#Skg Mice##Tnf#Inflammasome#Necroptotic#Mlkl#Fmf#Eae#Ra
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Hemoglobin-mediated lipid oxidation of herring filleting co-products during ensilaging and its inhibition by pre-incubation in antioxidant solutions

The aims of this study were to investigate the role of hemoglobin (Hb) in lipid oxidation development during ensilaging of herring filleting co-products, and, to inhibit this reaction by pre-incubating the co-products in water or physiological salt, with/without different antioxidants. Results showed that both peroxide value (PV) and 2-thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBARS) gradually increased during 7 days of ensilaging at 22 °C in absence of antioxidants. The increase in TBARS was proportional to the Hb levels present, while PV was less affected. A Hb-fortified Tris-buffer model system adjusted to pH 3.50 confirmed that Hb changed immediately from its native oxyHb to the metHb state, which facilitated heme group release and thus probably explains the increased PV and TBARS during ensilaging. Pre-incubating the co-products for 30 s in a solution containing 0.5% rosemary extract was the most promising strategy to inhibit lipid oxidation both in the co-products during pre-processing storage and during the actual ensilaging. The solution could be re-used up to ten times without losing its activity, illustrating that this methodology can be a scalable and cost-effective strategy to extend the oxidative stability of herring co-products allowing for further value adding e.g., into a high-quality silage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

AaWRKY17, a positive regulator of artemisinin biosynthesis, is involved in resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in Artemisia annua

Artemisia annua, a traditional Chinese medicinal plant, remains the only plant source for artemisinin production, yet few genes have been identified to be involved in both the response to biotic stresses, such as pathogens, and artemisinin biosynthesis. Here, we isolated and identified the WRKY transcription factor (TF) AaWRKY17, which could significantly increase the artemisinin content and resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in A. annua. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H), dual-luciferase (dual-LUC), and electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) results showed that AaWRKY17 directly bound to the W-box motifs in the promoter region of the artemisinin biosynthetic pathway gene amorpha-4,11-diene synthase (ADS) and promoted its expression. Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that the transcript levels of two defense marker genes, Pathogenesis-Related 5 (PR5) and NDR1/HIN1-LIKE 10 (NHL10), were greatly increased in AaWRKY17-overexpressing transgenic A. annua plants. Additionally, overexpression of AaWRKY17 in A. annua resulted in decreased susceptibility to P. syringae. These results indicated that AaWRKY17 acted as a positive regulator in response to P. syringae infection. Together, our findings demonstrated that the novel WRKY transcription factor AaWRKY17 could potentially be used in transgenic breeding to improve the content of artemisinin and pathogen tolerance in A. annua.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

In genome-wide association studies, genetic variants in the UMOD gene associate with kidney function, blood pressure (BP), and hypertension. Elevated BP is linked to kidney function and impaired cognitive as well as physical performance in later life. We investigated the association between UMOD rs4293393–A > G and kidney function, BP, cognitive and physical function in the Berlin Aging Study II (BASE–II). Data of 1556 older BASE–II participants (mean age 68.2 ± 3.7 years) were analyzed. BP was determined by standardized automated measurements, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by CKD Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Cognitive function was assessed by Mini-Mental State Examination and Digit Symbol Substitution Test, while physical function by Handgrip Strength and Timed Up and Go-Test. Association analyses were performed by covariance and logistic regression models adjusting for sex. G–allele carriers at UMOD rs4293393 exhibited significantly higher eGFR values compared to non–carriers (AA, 76.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.7–77.2 vs. AG, 78.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 77.3–79.5 vs. GG, 78.5 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.4–81.7; P = 0.010), and a lower risk of eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (AG, OR: 0.63, CI: 0.41–0.97, P = 0.033). However, UMOD rs4293393 genotypes were not associated with BP, diagnosis of hypertension or cognitive and physical function parameters. Our data corroborate previous findings on the association of UMOD rs4293393-G with better kidney function in older adults. However, no association between UMOD and BP or physical and cognitive parameters in these community-dwelling older adults was detected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Settling the matter of the role of vibrations in the stability of high-entropy carbides

High-entropy ceramics are attracting significant interest due to their exceptional chemical stability and physical properties. While configurational entropy descriptors have been successfully implemented to predict their formation and even to discover new materials, the contribution of vibrations to their stability has been contentious. This work unravels the issue by computationally integrating disorder parameterization, phonon modeling, and thermodynamic characterization. Three recently synthesized carbides are used as a testbed: (HfNbTaTiV)C, (HfNbTaTiW)C, and (HfNbTaTiZr)C. It is found that vibrational contributions should not be neglected when precursors or decomposition products have different nearest-neighbor environments from the high-entropy carbide.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

EPAC2 acts as a negative regulator in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis of human microvascular endothelial cells

Angiogenesis is physiologically essential for embryogenesis and development and reinitiated in adult animals during tissue growth and repair. Forming new vessels from the walls of existing vessels occurs as a multistep process coordinated by sprouting, branching, and a new lumenized network formation. However, little is known regarding the molecular mechanisms that form new tubular structures, especially molecules regulating the proper network density of newly formed capillaries. This study conducted microarray analyses in human primary microvascular endothelial cells (HMVECs) plated on Matrigel. The RAPGEF4 gene that encodes exchange proteins directly activated by cAMP 2 (EPAC2) proteins was increased in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis. Tube formation was suppressed by the overexpression of EPAC2 and enhanced by EPAC2 knockdown in endothelial cells. Endothelial cell morphology was changed to round cell morphology by EPAC2 overexpression, while EPAC2 knockdown showed an elongated cell shape with filopodia-like protrusions. Furthermore, increased EPAC2 inhibited endothelial cell migration, and ablation of EPAC2 inversely enhanced cell mobility. These results suggest that EPAC2 affects the morphology and migration of microvascular endothelial cells and is involved in the termination and proper network formation of vascular tubes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Growth and site-specific organization of micron-scale biomolecular devices on living mammalian cells

Mesoscale molecular assemblies on the cell surface, such as cilia and filopodia, integrate information, control transport and amplify signals. Designer cell-surface assemblies could control these cellular functions. Such assemblies could be constructed from synthetic components ex vivo, making it possible to form such structures using modern nanoscale self-assembly and fabrication techniques, and then oriented on the cell surface. Here we integrate synthetic devices, micron-scale DNA nanotubes, with mammalian cells by anchoring them by their ends to specific cell surface receptors. These filaments can measure shear stresses between 0-2 dyn/cm2, a regime important for cell signaling. Nanotubes can also grow while anchored to cells, thus acting as dynamic cell components. This approach to cell surface engineering, in which synthetic biomolecular assemblies are organized with existing cellular architecture, could make it possible to build new types of sensors, machines and scaffolds that can interface with, control and measure properties of cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deleting a UBE3A substrate rescues impaired hippocampal physiology and learning in Angelman syndrome mice

In humans, loss-of-function mutations in the UBE3A gene lead to the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome (AS). AS patients have severe impairments in speech, learning and memory, and motor coordination, for which there is currently no treatment. In addition, UBE3A is duplicated in > 1–2% of patients with autism spectrum disorders—a further indication of the significant role it plays in brain development. Altered expression of UBE3A, an E3 ubiquitin ligase, is hypothesized to lead to impaired levels of its target proteins, but identifying the contribution of individual UBE3A targets to UBE3A-dependent deficits remains of critical importance. Ephexin5 is a putative UBE3A substrate that has restricted expression early in development, regulates synapse formation during hippocampal development, and is abnormally elevated in AS mice, modeled by maternally-derived Ube3a gene deletion. Here, we report that Ephexin5 can be directly ubiquitylated by UBE3A. Furthermore, removing Ephexin5 from AS mice specifically rescued hippocampus-dependent behaviors, CA1 physiology, and deficits in dendritic spine number. Our findings identify Ephexin5 as a key driver of hippocampal dysfunction and related behavioral deficits in AS mouse models. These results demonstrate the exciting potential of targeting Ephexin5, and possibly other UBE3A substrates, to improve symptoms of AS and other UBE3A-related developmental disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Wdr1 and cofilin are necessary mediators of immune-cell-specific apoptosis triggered by Tecfidera

Despite the emerging importance of reactive electrophilic drugs, deconvolution of their principal targets remains difficult. The lack of genetic tractability/interventions and reliance on secondary validation using other non-specific compounds frequently complicate the earmarking of individual binders as functionally- or phenotypically-sufficient pathway regulators. Using a redox-targeting approach to interrogate how on-target binding of pleiotropic electrophiles translates to a phenotypic output in vivo, we here systematically track the molecular components attributable to innate immune cell toxicity of the electrophilic-drug dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera®). In a process largely independent of canonical Keap1/Nrf2-signaling, Keap1-specific modification triggers mitochondrial-targeted neutrophil/macrophage apoptosis. On-target Keap1–ligand-engagement is accompanied by dissociation of Wdr1 from Keap1 and subsequent coordination with cofilin, intercepting Bax. This phagocytic-specific cell-killing program is recapitulated by whole-animal administration of dimethyl fumarate, where individual depletions of the players identified above robustly suppress apoptosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic background selection to reduce the mutation load after random mutagenesis

Random mutagenesis is a standard procedure to increase allelic variation in a crop species, especially in countries where the use of genetically modified crops is limited due to legal constraints. The chemical mutagen EMS is used in many species to induce random mutations throughout the genome with high mutation density. The major drawback for functional analysis is a high background mutation load in a single plant that must be eliminated by subsequent backcrossing, a time and resource-intensive activity. Here, we demonstrate that genomic background selection combined with marker-assisted selection is an efficient way to select individuals with reduced background mutations within a short period. We identified BC1 plants with a significantly higher share of the recurrent parent genome, thus saving one backcross generation. Furthermore, spring rapeseed as the recurrent parent in a backcrossing program could accelerate breeding by reducing the generation cycle. Our study depicts the potential for reducing the background mutation load while accelerating the generation cycle in EMS-induced winter oilseed rape populations by integrating genomic background selection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A differential DNA methylome signature of pulmonary immune cells from individuals converting to latent tuberculosis infection

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, spreads via aerosols and the first encounter with the immune system is with the pulmonary-resident immune cells. The role of epigenetic regulations in the immune cells is emerging and we have previously shown that macrophages capacity to kill M. tuberculosis is reflected in the DNA methylome. The aim of this study was to investigate epigenetic modifications in alveolar macrophages and T cells in a cohort of medical students with an increased risk of TB exposure, longitudinally. DNA methylome analysis revealed that a unique DNA methylation profile was present in healthy subjects who later developed latent TB during the study. The profile was reflected in a different overall DNA methylation distribution as well as a distinct set of differentially methylated genes (DMGs). The DMGs were over-represented in pathways related to metabolic reprogramming of macrophages and T cell migration and IFN-γ production, pathways previously reported important in TB control. In conclusion, we identified a unique DNA methylation signature in individuals, with no peripheral immune response to M. tuberculosis antigen who later developed latent TB. Together the study suggests that the DNA methylation status of pulmonary immune cells can reveal who will develop latent TB infection.
CANCER
Nature.com

Quantitative modeling of the impact of facemasks and associated leakage on the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2

The ongoing worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has set personal protective equipment in the spotlight. A significant number of countries impose the use of facemasks in public spaces and encourage it in the private sphere. Even in countries where relatively high vaccination rates are achieved at present, breakthrough infections have been frequently reported and usage of facemasks in certain settings has been recommended again. Alternative solutions, including community masks fabricated using various materials, such as cotton or jersey, have emerged alongside facemasks following long-established standards (e.g., EN 149, EN 14683). In the present work, we present a computational model to calculate the ability of different types of facemasks to reduce the exposure to virus-laden respiratory particles, with a focus on the relative importance of the filtration properties and the fitting on the wearer’s face. The model considers the facemask and the associated leakage, the transport of respiratory particles and their accumulation around the emitter, as well as the fraction of the inhaled particles deposited in the respiratory system. Different levels of leakages are considered to represent the diversity of fittings likely to be found among a population of non-trained users. The leakage prevails over the filtration performance of a facemask in determining the exposure level, and the ability of a face protection to limit leakages needs to be taken into account to accurately estimate the provided protection. Filtering facepieces (FFP) provide a better protection efficiency than surgical and community masks due to their higher filtration efficiency and their ability to provide a better fit and thus reduce the leakages. However, an improperly-fitted FFP mask loses a critical fraction of its protection efficiency, which may drop below the protection level provided by properly-worn surgical and community masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The immunomodulatory effects of long-term supplementation with Lactobacillus casei Shirota depend on ovalbumin presentation in BALB/c mice

Immunomodulation is an ability of several particular probiotics. However, it still remains unclear whether the immunomodulatory effects of specific probiotics vary for different antigen presentation models with the same antigen. To investigate this matter, six groups of BALB/c mice (n = 10) were exposed to one of two antigen presentation models: ovalbumin (OVA) by injection alone, or injection plus intranasal administration. Moreover, the mice were fed distilled water or Lactobacillus casei Shirota fermented beverage (LcSFB) at low (2.5 × 109 CFU/kg body weight) or high doses (5 × 109 CFU/kg body weight) by gavage for 8 weeks. LcSFB enhanced the proliferation of splenocytes, production of OVA-specific immunoglobulin (Ig)-G and IgA, and the ratio of T-helper (Th)-2/Th1 cytokines in mice injected with OVA. Conversely, in the mice treated with OVA by injection plus intranasal administration, LcSFB attenuated the immune responses against OVA by reducing the proliferation of splenocytes, levels of OVA-specific IgE, IgG, and IgM, and ratio of Th2/Th1 cytokines. Moreover, LcSFB increased the percentage of regulatory T cells in the injection plus intranasal administration group. Taken together, this work indicates the immunoregulatory effects of LcSFB depend on how the antigen is presented. Therefore, the use of probiotics to boost the immune system must be carefully considered.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermal transport and phase transitions of zirconia by on-the-fly machine-learned interatomic potentials

Machine-learned interatomic potentials enable realistic finite temperature calculations of complex materials properties with first-principles accuracy. It is not yet clear, however, how accurately they describe anharmonic properties, which are crucial for predicting the lattice thermal conductivity and phase transitions in solids and, thus, shape their technological applications. Here we employ a recently developed on-the-fly learning technique based on molecular dynamics and Bayesian inference in order to generate an interatomic potential capable to describe the thermodynamic properties of zirconia, an important transition metal oxide. This machine-learned potential accurately captures the temperature-induced phase transitions below the melting point. We further showcase the predictive power of the potential by calculating the heat transport on the basis of Green–Kubo theory, which allows to account for anharmonic effects to all orders. This study indicates that machine-learned potentials trained on the fly offer a routine solution for accurate and efficient simulations of the thermodynamic properties of a vast class of anharmonic materials.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy