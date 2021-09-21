Dispensable roles of Gsdmd and Ripk3 in sustaining IL-1β production and chronic inflammation in Th17-mediated autoimmune arthritis
Programmed necrosis, such as necroptosis and pyroptosis, is a highly pro-inflammatory cellular event that is associated with chronic inflammation. Although there are various triggers of pyroptosis and necroptosis in autoimmune tissue inflammation and subsequent lytic forms of cell death release abundant inflammatory mediators, including damage-associated molecular patterns and IL-1β, capable of amplifying autoimmune Th17 effector functions, it remains largely unclear whether the programs play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of autoimmune arthritis. We herein report that Gasdermin D (Gsdmd) and receptor interacting serine/threonine kinase 3 (Ripk3)—key molecules of pyroptosis and necroptosis, respectively—are upregulated in inflamed synovial tissues, but dispensable for IL-1β production and the development of IL-17-producing T helper (Th17) cell-mediated autoimmune arthritis in SKG mice. Gsdmd−/−, Ripk3−/−, or Gsdmd−/− Ripk3−/− SKG mice showed severe arthritis with expansion of arthritogenic Th17 cells in the draining LNs and inflamed joints, which was comparable to that in wild-type SKG mice. Despite the marked reduction of IL-1β secretion from Gsdmd−/− or Ripk3−/− bone marrow-derived DCs by canonical stimuli, IL-1β levels in the inflamed synovium were not affected in the absence of Gsdmd or Ripk3. Our results revealed that T cell-mediated autoimmune arthritis proceeds independently of the pyroptosis and necroptosis pathways.www.nature.com
