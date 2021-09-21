Lost Judgment: How to Take Pictures & Selfies

Lost Judgment, the follow-up to the excellent action game, Judgment, from 2019, is here and players are once again are in control of Takayuki Yagami as he goes head to head against the seedy criminal underbelly of Japan. While the story does get serious at points, it’s a Yakuza game, so there’s going to be plenty of moments of levity and beauty that may spur you to take a picture. In this guide we’ll go over how to take pictures and selfies in Lost Judgment.