CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

First look: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin odds and lines

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvjCp_0c2wMGh800

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) meet the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago for a noon ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Notre Dame eked past its first two opponents with 3-point wins over Florida State Sept. 5 and Toledo Sept. 11 before routing Purdue 27-13 as a 7.5-point home favorite Saturday.

Fighting Irish super senior, and Wisconsin transfer, QB Jack Coan has a 62.6% completion rate for 828 passing yards with 8 TDs, 2 interceptions and a 155.5 QB Rating through three games.

The Badgers responded to their 16-10 home loss to now-No. 8 Penn State in Week 1 with a 34-7 beatdown of Eastern Michigan as 26-point home favorites Sept. 11. Wisconsin is yet to throw a passing touchdown but has outgained opponents 438.5-194.5 in total yardage in the first two games.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 5:12 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Notre Dame +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Wisconsin -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS) Notre Dame +5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Wisconsin -5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Notre Dame 3-0 | Wisconsin 1-1
  • ATS: Notre Dame 1-2 | Wisconsin 1-1
  • O/U: Notre Dame 2-1 | Wisconsin 0-2

Stream college football games on ESPN+ by signing up here.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin head-to-head

Notre Dame is 8-6-2 all time against Wisconsin, but the last meeting between these historic programs is way back in 1964.

The Fighting Irish are 16-8 overall and 14-10 ATS with a plus-2.9 spread differential in neutral-site games since head coach Brian Kelly took over the program in 2010. Wisconsin is 5-5 overall and ATS with a plus-3.9 spread differential since head coach Paul Chryst became head coach in 2015.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three impressive offensive stats that have led Michigan to a 4-0 start

Wisconsin and Michigan are two teams trending in opposite directions, but it only takes one week to flip the script entirely. The Badgers and the Wolverines meet this Saturday at Camp Randall as part of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Wisconsin will look to continue their home success against Michigan while the Wolverines will try and stay perfect on the young season.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Oregon, WI
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Chicago, IL
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tennessee, IL
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Toledo, IL
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Oregon, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sections

AUBURN, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season, and 10 of Auburn’s 28 regular-season contests will be nationally broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Auburn will have five home games and five road games on linear network TV, and the...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#College Football#Wisconsin Badgers#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roy Texans DT Roy Lopez tells his dad to 'watch his own team'

Having a son in the NFL is an exhilarating experience for any parent. The experience is amplified for any parent that is also a football coach. Such a circumstance is what Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez faces as his father, also named Roy Lopez, is the head football coach at Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, Arizona. According to the Texans’ sixth-rounder from Arizona, his father will watch so much of his son’s game tape that he will provide his own insight and correction.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos Wire podcast: It's time to give Denver some credit

The Denver Broncos are 3-0 and it feels good to be undefeated!. On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter) to talk about Denver’s injuries, the team’s perfect start and more. The Broncos’ opponents are 0-9, but that’s no reason to discredit Denver when the team has been playing so well.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy