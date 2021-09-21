First look: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin odds and lines

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) meet the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago for a noon ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Notre Dame eked past its first two opponents with 3-point wins over Florida State Sept. 5 and Toledo Sept. 11 before routing Purdue 27-13 as a 7.5-point home favorite Saturday.

Fighting Irish super senior, and Wisconsin transfer, QB Jack Coan has a 62.6% completion rate for 828 passing yards with 8 TDs, 2 interceptions and a 155.5 QB Rating through three games.

The Badgers responded to their 16-10 home loss to now-No. 8 Penn State in Week 1 with a 34-7 beatdown of Eastern Michigan as 26-point home favorites Sept. 11. Wisconsin is yet to throw a passing touchdown but has outgained opponents 438.5-194.5 in total yardage in the first two games.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin odds, spread and lines

Money line: Notre Dame +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Wisconsin -220 (bet $220 to win $100)

Notre Dame +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Wisconsin -220 (bet $220 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) Notre Dame +5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Wisconsin -5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

Notre Dame +5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Wisconsin -5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 46.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML: Notre Dame 3-0 | Wisconsin 1-1

Notre Dame 3-0 | Wisconsin 1-1 ATS : Notre Dame 1-2 | Wisconsin 1-1

: Notre Dame 1-2 | Wisconsin 1-1 O/U: Notre Dame 2-1 | Wisconsin 0-2

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin head-to-head

Notre Dame is 8-6-2 all time against Wisconsin, but the last meeting between these historic programs is way back in 1964.

The Fighting Irish are 16-8 overall and 14-10 ATS with a plus-2.9 spread differential in neutral-site games since head coach Brian Kelly took over the program in 2010. Wisconsin is 5-5 overall and ATS with a plus-3.9 spread differential since head coach Paul Chryst became head coach in 2015.

