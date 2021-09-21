CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLAREN F1 GTR – Gulf Team Davidoff McLAREN – 1997 | Limited Edition | Automobilist

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1997 ‘Long Tail’ GTR was driven by Frenchmen, Jean-Marc Gounon and Pierre-Henri Raphanel and Sweden’s Anders Olofsson. Entered by Gulf Team Davidoff McLaren, this “Longtail” version, so called because it’s front and rear bodywork is extended to improve stability and downforce on Le Mans’ extremely long and fast Mulsanne straight, sports possibly the most famous livery in endurance racing, that of the Gulf Oil company, which has previously featured on other iconic cars such as the Ford GT40 and the Porsche 917K. At Le Mans 1997, the car reached 317 kilometres per hour (196.97 mph) on the famous Mulsanne straight.

