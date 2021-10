Like any MMORPG, New World is best experienced when playing alongside your buddies. The trouble is, even if you invite them to join your group after having first started a new character, you won’t necessarily be completing the early quests alongside them. This can be particularly frustrating as you’re all doing the same thing but on opposite ends of the map. Instead, what you want is to sync up to their story missions and play them together. Thankfully, it’s possible, albeit a little bit tedious. Here’s how to start in the same New World area with friends.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO