Platforms: PS5 (reviewed on), PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One. I’m a huge fan of the Yakuza series. Even last year’s Like A Dragon was one of my favorite games to release in a year full of amazing games. I think Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio tells stories in a stronger way than almost any other studio out there. Now, we’re going to see if Lost Judgment holds up to that strong pedigree. I’m going to say it’s not perfect — a lot of its strengths and weaknesses are much the same as the original Judgment. I will warn that this one has story beats tied to Like a Dragon so I really recommend playing it or if turn-based games aren’t your jam, at least read/watch the story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO