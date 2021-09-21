CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Lost Judgment: How to Unlock Dance Outfits

By Andrew McMahon
Twinfinite
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt one point in Lost Judgment, Yagami has the opportunity to interact with the students at Seiryo high in a number of different ways. This includes everything from solving cases to teaching them valuable lessons. Arguably the funniest activity you can get into is helping out the dancing club, showing them how to improve their dancing in a number of unique ways. Here is everything you need to know about how to unlock dance outfits in Lost Judgment.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment Premium Adventure: How to Start It & What It Is

Lost Judgment has arrived, bringing the next chapter of Takayuki Yagami’s detective adventure. While also being able to utilize the Tiger, Crane, and Snake fighting styles to take care of any enemies that get in his way, Yagami will be busy trailing suspects around Isezaki Ijincho, and can even be joined by Detective Dog — a little Shiba Inu companion — and who doesn’t love that? In this guide, we’ll be talking you through everything you need to know about Lost Judgment’s Premium Adventure mode, including what it is and how to unlock it so you can check it out for yourself.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Lost Judgment is a bigger sequel with more Yakuza charm

In many ways, Lost Judgment embodies everything a good sequel should. Its world is far more vast than its predecessor, it improves on the original entry’s weaknesses, and it offers a compelling narrative to fans — whether they’re drenched in a litany of side quests or tackling the main path head-on. But while Yagami’s second outing is more sprawling and silly than its predecessor, it’s also proof that bigger isn’t always better.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Complete Photo Missions

While a lot of the gameplay in Lost Judgment revolves around action, there are plenty of instances where Yagami’s detective skills come into play. As such, he needs to do everything from tailing suspects to snapping photographs of their misdeeds as proof. Here is everything you need to know about how to complete photo missions in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

First Reviews: Lost Judgment - Criminal Intrigue Praised

First reviews of Lost Judgment have appeared in the web. What emerges from them is a picture of a good game that introduces thoughtful improvements compared to the first part and offers an intriguing detective story. Next week will mark the release of Lost Judgment, the sequel to 2018's action...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Dance#Combos#Lost Judgment#The Dance Club#Equip#Stat
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Find the Phantom Ramen Stall

Lost Judgment has a lot of fun little side missions that take the edge off the dark tone of the main story. One of those cases includes trying to find a notoriously hard-to-spot ramen shop. Here is everything you need to know about how to find the Phantom Ramen Stall in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Is Lost Judgment Multiplayer? Answered

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is best known for creating fantastic single-player experiences, with the bulk of their games being based in the Yakuza and Judgment universes. As such, it makes sense that Lost Judgment would also be a primarily single-player experience. That hasn’t stopped many from wondering if Lost Judgment does have multiplayer or not, though. Here is everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Change to Japanese Voice & Audio Track

Lost Judgment has arrived, bringing the next chapter in Takayuki Yagami’s detective adventures to our screens. While you’ll be busy fighting it out with some seedy characters, a lot of the game will involve you listening to various conversations and watching cutscenes. As such, players will want to select the Lost Judgment voice track that best suits them. In this guide, we’ll explain how to change to Japanese and English voice tracks in Lost Judgment mid-way through your playthrough, in case you fancy a change.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Solve The Chaos of the Masked Writer Case

Just like in the first game, Lost Judgment features plenty of amazing side cases that boast amazing stories that are separate from the main plot. In one particular case, Yagami must figure out who is leaking information from a group of ghostwriters. Here is everything you need to know about how to solve The Chaos of the Masked Writer case in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
otakustudy.com

Lost Judgment Launches Worldwide

Sequel to the 2018/2019 PS4-exclusive (Later multiplatform) Yakuza-spinoff action adventure game Judgment, SEGA and Studio Ryu Ga Gotoku have rolled out Lost Judgment onto store shelves worldwide. The game is now available both physically and digitally on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S – with the PS4/X1 versions featuring a free digital upgrade path for their new-generation successor.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

What Difficulty Should You Play Lost Judgment On?

So, you’re starting Lost Judgment and have been asked which difficulty you’d like to play on. Which one should you choose?. Lost Judgment has four difficulties to choose from at the outset, and completing the game unlocks a fifth one that’s harder than all the rest. The bad news is that you’ll need to complete the game on that unlocked difficulty, called Legend, if you want to get all of the game’s achievements or trophies, necessitating two playthroughs. So, you might want to go easy on yourself for your first playthrough.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New World: How to Split & Drop Stacks of Items

So you’ve gone on a bit of an epic quest far away from your nearest settlement. You’ve been gathering and picking up all the loot and crafting materials you can find, but now you’ve filled your inventory and then some. Your carry weight is over the max and now you’re over-encumbered. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to split and drop stacks of items in New World, so you can shed some of that Green Wood and get back to running around the island of Aeternum.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Diablo 2: Should You Create an Offline or Online Character?

Diablo 2: Resurrected is here and players are able to relive the glory days of Diablo 2 either on PC once again, or on their modern home console of choice. If you’re here, though, you’re probably stuck on whether you should make an offline or an online character in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Here’s what you need to know to help make your choice.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Lost Judgment Time Capsule guide: How to solve the tricky Side Case

Lost Judgment features dozens of new Side Cases for Yagami to pursue across multiple maps, but one of the most frustrating quests encountered in the game’s earliest hours is called “Where is the Time Capsule.” In this guide, we’ll explain how to locate the missing object and what you must do to complete the rest of this plot-heavy side story.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Genshin Impact: How to Get Wings of Shimmering Galaxy Anniversary Glider

Genshin Impact is currently celebrating its one-year anniversary with events, contests, and small giveaways. In what seems to be a response to fan backlash, developer miHoYo has decided to give every player a new concert-themed gift. Here’s how to get the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy anniversary glider in Genshin Impact./head.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Which Tales of Arise Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

The newest entry in the long-running Tales Of JRPG series is finally here. Tales of Arise has been out for a few short weeks now, so players have been able to meet the new party and get familiar with their personalities. After spending some time with these characters, we thought it would be fun to set up a personality quiz to find out exactly which Tales of Arise party member each player has the most in common with.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New World: How to Play with Friends

By design, you’ll always be playing multiplayer in New World, given it’s… you know, a massively multiplayer online game. However, if you want to go questing and adventuring with your friends, rather than BigDong69 and the like, then you’re in the right place. Here’s how to play with friends in New World.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Diablo 2: How to Fast Travel

Diablo 2: Resurrected has arrived and it’s more or less the same game we all know and love from the early 2000s that ruined the sleeping habits of many teens and young adults. If you’re here, though, you might be a newer player wondering how to fast travel in Diablo 2. Maybe you’re wondering if anything has changed in the remaster, or are just rusty and don’t remember. Either way, we’ll go over everything you need to know in this guide.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite Gets Some Fresh Officially Licensed Fashion Gear

In celebration of the upcoming release of 343 Industries’ highly anticipated FPS, Halo Infinite, SuperGroupies has announced a brand new collaboration based around Master Chief. The fashion line includes the following themed items: Watch, Jacket, Backpack, and Wallet. Information and pictures for this fresh set of Halo Infinite gear can...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy