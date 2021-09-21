Lost Judgment Premium Adventure: How to Start It & What It Is

Lost Judgment has arrived, bringing the next chapter of Takayuki Yagami’s detective adventure. While also being able to utilize the Tiger, Crane, and Snake fighting styles to take care of any enemies that get in his way, Yagami will be busy trailing suspects around Isezaki Ijincho, and can even be joined by Detective Dog — a little Shiba Inu companion — and who doesn’t love that? In this guide, we’ll be talking you through everything you need to know about Lost Judgment’s Premium Adventure mode, including what it is and how to unlock it so you can check it out for yourself.