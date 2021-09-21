CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost Judgment: How to Get & Use Skateboard

By Andrew McMahon
Twinfinite
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Judgment might be a video game about solving a gruesome mystery, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of fun activities, objectives, and items that can be completed and earned on the side. That includes earning the ability for Yagami to skateboard, which serves as a great mode of transportation alongside being a sick side activity. Here is everything you need to know about how to get and use the skateboard in Lost Judgment.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Lost Judgment juggles a lot and fumbles most of it

A rotting corpse lies undiscovered in a derelict building in Isezaki Ijincho, Yokohama. Meanwhile, a police officer goes on trial for sexual harassment in Tokyo. Over the course of Lost Judgment, Takayuki Yagami of the Yagami Detective Agency slowly uncovers how these two events are related. The sequel to the Yakuza spin-off Judgment features an entirely new narrative that seeks to propel the series forward, and build on its solid foundation as a legal drama. Unfortunately, Lost Judgment falls into the same narrative pitfalls as the genre it draws direct from, losing the strength of its core message for the sake of unnecessary twists.
COMICS
Inverse

Lost Judgment is a bigger sequel with more Yakuza charm

In many ways, Lost Judgment embodies everything a good sequel should. Its world is far more vast than its predecessor, it improves on the original entry’s weaknesses, and it offers a compelling narrative to fans — whether they’re drenched in a litany of side quests or tackling the main path head-on. But while Yagami’s second outing is more sprawling and silly than its predecessor, it’s also proof that bigger isn’t always better.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Review Roundup For Lost Judgment

After releasing Yakuza: Like a Dragon last year, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios is back with another trip to Yokohama in the form of Lost Judgment. A sequel to 2018's Judgment, the legal suspense game stars detective Takayuki Yagami once again as he finds himself caught up in the middle of a murder mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Lost Judgment impressions: 15 wild hours in Yokohama

Note: These impressions are based on the final review code of the game, tested on PS5, and made available by Sega ahead of its September 24 launch. At a glance, Lost Judgment may seem intimidating to anyone who hasn't graduated from Sega's school of hard Yakuza knocks. To start, it’s a spinoff of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s long-running crime series, which is saddled with a truckload of backstory. On top of that, it’s a direct follow-up to 2019’s Judgment, the first game from that spinoff. Finally, the overwhelming, unadulterated immersion into modern Japan that Yakuza games are known for doesn’t really feel like anything else in video games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboard#Lost Judgment
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Find the Phantom Ramen Stall

Lost Judgment has a lot of fun little side missions that take the edge off the dark tone of the main story. One of those cases includes trying to find a notoriously hard-to-spot ramen shop. Here is everything you need to know about how to find the Phantom Ramen Stall in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Complete Photo Missions

While a lot of the gameplay in Lost Judgment revolves around action, there are plenty of instances where Yagami’s detective skills come into play. As such, he needs to do everything from tailing suspects to snapping photographs of their misdeeds as proof. Here is everything you need to know about how to complete photo missions in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment Premium Adventure: How to Start It & What It Is

Lost Judgment has arrived, bringing the next chapter of Takayuki Yagami’s detective adventure. While also being able to utilize the Tiger, Crane, and Snake fighting styles to take care of any enemies that get in his way, Yagami will be busy trailing suspects around Isezaki Ijincho, and can even be joined by Detective Dog — a little Shiba Inu companion — and who doesn’t love that? In this guide, we’ll be talking you through everything you need to know about Lost Judgment’s Premium Adventure mode, including what it is and how to unlock it so you can check it out for yourself.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Change to Japanese Voice & Audio Track

Lost Judgment has arrived, bringing the next chapter in Takayuki Yagami’s detective adventures to our screens. While you’ll be busy fighting it out with some seedy characters, a lot of the game will involve you listening to various conversations and watching cutscenes. As such, players will want to select the Lost Judgment voice track that best suits them. In this guide, we’ll explain how to change to Japanese and English voice tracks in Lost Judgment mid-way through your playthrough, in case you fancy a change.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
GIZORAMA

The classic Sega games of Lost Judgment

Hey folks, are you ready to return to Kamurocho and set off on a new adventure in Isezaki Ijincho?. If you’ve previously experienced Judgment or the Yakuza series, you’ll know that despite all the investigations you take on, there’s still time to take a break from investigating and play some retro classics!
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Solve The Chaos of the Masked Writer Case

Just like in the first game, Lost Judgment features plenty of amazing side cases that boast amazing stories that are separate from the main plot. In one particular case, Yagami must figure out who is leaking information from a group of ghostwriters. Here is everything you need to know about how to solve The Chaos of the Masked Writer case in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Lost Judgment Launch Trailer Released

After releasing in an early access format just a few days back, Sega and developer RGG Studio have today properly launched Lost Judgment around the world. The game, which is a sequel to 2019's Judgment, takes place within the same world as RGG Studio's Yakuza franchise. And to celebrate today's launch, the studio has now also released a new trailer that gives prospective players a better idea of what the title will have in store.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Is Lost Judgment Multiplayer? Answered

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is best known for creating fantastic single-player experiences, with the bulk of their games being based in the Yakuza and Judgment universes. As such, it makes sense that Lost Judgment would also be a primarily single-player experience. That hasn’t stopped many from wondering if Lost Judgment does have multiplayer or not, though. Here is everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Change Difficulty & Unlock Legend Difficulty

In Lost Judgment, there are a number of different difficulties you can play on. Those range from ones where you can just relax and enjoy the story to others that’ll really challenge your combat prowess. Anyone who truly wants to call themselves the master, though, must play on legend difficulty. Here is everything you need to know about how to change difficulty unlock legend difficulty in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Lost Judgment Time Capsule guide: How to solve the tricky Side Case

Lost Judgment features dozens of new Side Cases for Yagami to pursue across multiple maps, but one of the most frustrating quests encountered in the game’s earliest hours is called “Where is the Time Capsule.” In this guide, we’ll explain how to locate the missing object and what you must do to complete the rest of this plot-heavy side story.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Diablo 2: How to Sprint and Run Faster

Diablo 2: Resurrected has arrived and it’s more or less the same game we all know and love from the early 2000s that ruined the sleeping habits of many teens and young adults. If you’re here, though, you might be a newer player wondering why your character is running so slow all of the time. While veterans of D2 will know the answer, those coming from Diablo 3 as their first game in the series might not. Here’s what you need to know about how to sprint and run faster in Diablo 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Diablo 2: How to Fast Travel

Diablo 2: Resurrected has arrived and it’s more or less the same game we all know and love from the early 2000s that ruined the sleeping habits of many teens and young adults. If you’re here, though, you might be a newer player wondering how to fast travel in Diablo 2. Maybe you’re wondering if anything has changed in the remaster, or are just rusty and don’t remember. Either way, we’ll go over everything you need to know in this guide.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Which Tales of Arise Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

The newest entry in the long-running Tales Of JRPG series is finally here. Tales of Arise has been out for a few short weeks now, so players have been able to meet the new party and get familiar with their personalities. After spending some time with these characters, we thought it would be fun to set up a personality quiz to find out exactly which Tales of Arise party member each player has the most in common with.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy