A look at the winners and losers from Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway…. Kyle Larson – Took advantage of Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick’s previous on-track clash by passing Harvick – who had the lapped Elliott directly ahead of him – for the win with four laps to go. Enters the Round of 12 as top seed with a 46-point cushion above the cutline and 59 playoff points in his pocket.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO