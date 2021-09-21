CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Acquires MUFG Union Bank for $8B in Cash and Stock

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) in a transaction that will bring together two premier organizations with a focus on being the leader in serving customers and communities in California, Washington and Oregon.

www.streetinsider.com

Related
StreetInsider.com

Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Receives Regulatory Approvals to Acquire Severn Bancorp, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI), the holding company of Shore United Bank, announced today that it has received regulatory approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to convert Shore United Bank to a national bank and, for Severn Savings Bank, FSB to be merged with and into Shore United Bank, National Association on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 3, 2021, by and between the Company and Severn Bancorp, Inc. ("Severn"). The Company previously disclosed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 10, 2021, that the Company had received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond for Severn to be merged with and into the Company. The consummation of the transaction remains subject to the approval by Severn's shareholders of the merger, the approval by the Company's shareholders of the merger and the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock to the holders of Severn common stock in connection with the merger, and the satisfaction of other closing conditions. The Company expects that the Severn acquisition will close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
Santa Clarita Radio

U.S. Bancorp Takes Over Japan’s MUFG California Banking Franchise In $8 Billion Purchase

U.S. Bancorp announced Tuesday its official agreement to acquire Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s core regional banking franchise, MUFG Union Bank, in a transaction merging the two premier organizations to provide improved service across west coast communities, including Santa Clarita. Unanimously approved by the board of directors of both U.S. Bancorp...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
connectcre.com

Valley National Bancorp Acquiring Bank Leumi USA for $1.1B

Valley National Bancorp, headquarter in Wayne, NJ, will acquire Leumi, the U.S. subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA, in a deal valued at $1.1 billion. The pro forma company will be the 29th largest publicly traded U.S. bank by assets. “Bank Leumi’s unique...
WAYNE, NJ
StreetInsider.com

Valley National (VLY) to Acquire Bank Leumi USA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valley National Bancorp (“Valley”) (NASDAQ: VLY) and Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (“Leumi”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Valley will acquire Leumi, the US subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA (“Bank Leumi”). This strategic combination broadens Valley’s commercial product offerings and enhances Valley’s funding verticals. As a result of the mutually beneficial transaction, Valley will greatly expand its technology and venture capital banking business, and Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. will enhance its exposure to the U.S. banking market. This combination further solidifies Valley’s position as a top-tier, relationship-focused commercial bank. The pro forma company will be the 29th largest publicly traded U.S. bank by assets1, and will be well-positioned for strong, sustainable, and diversified growth.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Sale of MUFG Union Bank marks end of storied California franchise

U.S. Bancorp’s $8 billion deal for MUFG Union Bank means the end of the line for one of California’s most venerable institutions. From wool to silver to commercial real estate, Union and its predecessor companies helped build California in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The bank, which dates...
CALIFORNIA STATE
securitiesfinancetimes.com

MUFG to sell Union Bank to U.S Bancorp in US$8 billion deal

MUFG to sell Union Bank to U.S Bancorp in US$8 billion deal. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announces it has entered into a share purchase agreement with U.S Bancorp (USB), to sell its core banking subsidiary MUFG Union Bank (MUB). MUB, owned through MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), is expected...
BUSINESS
thegazette.com

U.S. Bank buys MUFG Union Bank

U.S. Bancorp is joining the banking industry’s consolidation rush with a nearly $8 billion deal to purchase MUFG Union Bank, which chiefly operates in West Coast states. The purchase will increase the size of U.S. Bank’s loans and deposits by about 20 percent and sharply increase its market presence in California, where it will rise to fifth place from tenth in retail banking market share.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

U.S. Bank buys MUFG Union Bank, a competitor in Seattle, for $8 billion

U.S. Bancorp is joining the banking industry’s consolidation rush with a nearly $8 billion deal to purchase MUFG Union Bank, which chiefly operates in West Coast states. With the purchase, U.S. Bank, which has 148 offices in Washington, including 68 in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, will increase its retail market share in the state to about 11%, just behind Wells Fargo.
SEATTLE, WA
investing.com

U.S. Bancorp Gains on Snapping Up MUFG Union Bank’s Retail Business

Investing.com – U.S. Bancorp stock (NYSE:USB) traded 2.5% higher Tuesday as it agreed to acquire MUFG Union Bank’s core retail banking operations from Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to expand its presence on the West Coast. Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Bancorp will purchase MUFG Union Bank...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

U.S. Bancorp to buy MUFG Union Bank's regional franchise for $8 billion in cash and stock from Mitsubishi UFJ

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. rallied 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after U.S. Bancorp announced an agreement to buy MUFG Union Bank's regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ in a cash and stock deal valued at $8 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares were indicated up nearly 1% ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, U.S. Bancorp will pay $5.5 billion in cash and issue 44 million shares of its common stock. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022, Mitsubishi UFJ will own a 2.9% stake in U.S....
STOCKS
American Banker

Regulators cite MUFG Union Bank for IT shortcomings

Federal regulators penalized MUFG Union Bank on Monday for shortcomings in the Japanese-owned bank’s information security and operational risk controls. MUFG Union Bank entered into a consent order with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which found that the bank was not complying with information technology security guidelines from federal regulators. The OCC did not fine the bank as part of the consent order.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

TransUnion (TRU) Acquires Neustar for $3.1B Cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Neustar, a premier identity resolution company with leading solutions in Marketing, Fraud and Communications, from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital and with minority participation by GIC. The acquisition expands TransUnion’s powerful digital identity capabilities through the addition of Neustar’s distinctive data and analytics, enabling consumers and businesses to transact online with greater confidence.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Stamps.com (STMP) Holders Approve Thoma Bravo Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
BOULDER, CO
StreetInsider.com

ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ING announces €1.7 billion share buyback programme. ING announced today the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of ING Groep, with a maximum total value of €1,744 million and for a number of shares not exceeding the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders (10% of the issued shares). The share buyback programme will commence on 5 October 2021 and is expected to end no later than 5 May 2022. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of ING.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Acquires Unicep Packaging

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that it has acquired Unicep Packaging. As a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider, this business develops, formulates, manufactures and sells precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications and skin care products, primarily for the health care, diagnostics, animal health, oral care and personal care markets. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho and is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales and approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
BUSINESS

