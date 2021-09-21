CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

Retired 9/11 first responder, now living in Lititz, seeks a kidney donor

By CAROLE DECK
Lancaster Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 11, 2001, is a day many will never forget. But Leopold Poje Jr. will never forget the days that followed, either. On Sept. 12, 2001, Poje — then a senior New York City police sergeant — helped provide services to family members of the more than 300 firefighters who died in the terrorist attacks. While he didn’t personally know all the firefighter victims, his grief for the families took an emotional toll.

lancasteronline.com

