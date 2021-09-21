Retired 9/11 first responder, now living in Lititz, seeks a kidney donor

Sept. 11, 2001, is a day many will never forget. But Leopold Poje Jr. will never forget the days that followed, either. On Sept. 12, 2001, Poje — then a senior New York City police sergeant — helped provide services to family members of the more than 300 firefighters who died in the terrorist attacks. While he didn’t personally know all the firefighter victims, his grief for the families took an emotional toll.