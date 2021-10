MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has filed an opening brief in a lawsuit to remove Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official. Griswold outlined in the brief how Peters disregarded rules and compromised the security of Mesa County’s voting system. Tina Peters (credit: CBS) The brief states that: • Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Knisley breached their duties in connection with the May 25, 2021 trusted build. • Clerk Peters is absent and is unable to perform her duties. • Deputy Clerk Knisley is also absent and unable to perform her duties. • Peters’ claim of...

