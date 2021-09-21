CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Staying Hot: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces August Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of August 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 51.9%. These results represent a 24.8% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue, and a 50.7% increase in revenue when compared to August 2019. Overall August proved to be a great month as the retail side of the business, Oasis Cannabis was open for only 29 out of the month's 31 days. The closure was to reward the hardworking staff with a staff appreciation day and workshops for career advancement.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ('CYduct') yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and key corporate milestones, Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer stated, 'Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as we completed our capital restructuring and name change transactions and began to implement our vision of establishing CYduct Diagnostics as a leading company providing innovative solutions within the women's healthcare marketplace. We have taken several steps during the last fiscal year to accelerate our growth plans, such as enhancing our financial reporting structure, expanding our clinical strategies, making a strategic acquisition which we believe will be accretive, and solidifying our key strategic research agreement with Yale University.'
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CENTR Brands Corp. Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Q1'22 Revenue Growth Highlights Continued Favourable Trends

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") announced today its audited financial results for the year ended May 31, 2021. Selected comparative financial information is set forth below with the full financial statements for the year and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with Ranson Shepherd to Manufacture Pre-Rolls

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced a 50/50 joint venture with RANSON SHEPHERD to manufacture pre-rolls, a category that represented approximately 11% of overall cannabis sales in Nevada in 2020. This announcement comes on the heels of the Company's most successful fiscal year, during which the Company achieved multiple record-setting months at both the retail and wholesale subsidiary level.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Times Union

For the Fourth Time, NGS Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2103 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 208 Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List ofAmerica’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that NGS is No. 2103 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
StreetInsider.com

Toro Company (TTC) Declares $0.2625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, or $1.05 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Teladoc's shares have gotten hammered lately, but it's in an industry ripe for growth. PayPal is only starting to tap into the lucrative digital payments market. One of the keys to successful investing is holding shares of great companies for five or more years. And if you're looking for excellent stocks to own, it might be worth getting some inspiration from one of the most recognizable names in the investing world right now: Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, or $2.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 5, 2021,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cls Holdings#Stocks#Cls Holdings Usa Inc#Streetinsider Premium#Clsh#Cannabis Life Sciences#Oasis Cannabis#Cls Nevada#Company#Desert Companion Magazine#Canadian
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Tops Q3 EPS by 79c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.50, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.65 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CSB Bancorp (CSBB) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

CSB Bancorp (OTC: CSBB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 5, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 4, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy