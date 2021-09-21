CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazleton, PA

This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2wIoMs00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 57,910 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,398 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Luzerne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,402 infections in Luzerne County, or 11,137 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Luzerne County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Scranton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 268 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Luzerne County, compared to 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Luzerne County, PA 11,137 35,402 268 853
2 Lackawanna County, PA 9,557 20,208 234 494
3 Wyoming County, PA 8,337 2,300 199 55

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazleton, PA
Health
City
Wyoming, PA
Hazleton, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Hazleton, PA
Coronavirus
State
Wyoming State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Scranton, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Delta, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

55K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy