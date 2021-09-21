This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 148,556 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,078 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tulsa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Rogers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,491 infections in Rogers County, or 15,957 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Rogers County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tulsa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 254 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Rogers County, compared to 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Rogers County, OK
|15,957
|14,491
|254
|231
|2
|Tulsa County, OK
|15,350
|98,668
|212
|1,365
|3
|Pawnee County, OK
|15,017
|2,467
|353
|58
|4
|Wagoner County, OK
|14,723
|11,462
|218
|170
|5
|Creek County, OK
|13,829
|9,841
|282
|201
|6
|Okmulgee County, OK
|13,616
|5,295
|257
|100
|7
|Osage County, OK
|13,384
|6,332
|224
|106
