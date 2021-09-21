CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c2wIJCT00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 148,556 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,078 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tulsa is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Rogers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,491 infections in Rogers County, or 15,957 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Rogers County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Tulsa area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 254 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Rogers County, compared to 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Rogers County, OK 15,957 14,491 254 231
2 Tulsa County, OK 15,350 98,668 212 1,365
3 Pawnee County, OK 15,017 2,467 353 58
4 Wagoner County, OK 14,723 11,462 218 170
5 Creek County, OK 13,829 9,841 282 201
6 Okmulgee County, OK 13,616 5,295 257 100
7 Osage County, OK 13,384 6,332 224 106

