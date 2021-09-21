CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca (AZN) to Invest $360M in Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Ireland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) is planning on establishing a next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility for small molecules near Dublin, Ireland to ensure the Company’s global supply network is fit for future growth.

pharmaceutical-technology.com

AstraZeneca and VaxEquity partner to advance RNA therapeutics

AstraZeneca has entered an agreement to partner with VaxEquity to discover, develop and market the proprietary self-amplifying ribonucleic acid (saRNA) therapeutics platform created at Imperial College London in the UK. The strategic, long-term research partnership intends to streamline and establish the saRNA platform of VaxEquity and leverage it to develop...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Silicon Republic

$360m AstraZeneca manufacturing facility to bring 100 jobs to Dublin

AstraZeneca has announced its first manufacturing investment in Ireland, creating highly skilled jobs for scientists and engineers. Thanks to its role in the global Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, AstraZeneca has become a household name. Now, following on from a 2020 acquisition, the biopharmaceutical multinational will create 100 jobs at a new...
BUSINESS
investing.com

AstraZeneca to invest $360 million in Irish drug manufacturing site

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it would invest $360 million to develop a manufacturing facility in Ireland to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), or the main components of medicines. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, which completed its $39 billion purchase of rare disease drugs maker Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) in July, has a large...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Announces Receipt of Notice of Option Exercise from AstraZeneca (AZN) to Fully Acquire Caelum Biosciences

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, and a company it founded, Caelum Biosciences, Inc. (“Caelum”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases, today announced that AstraZeneca’s Alexion notified Caelum that it has exercised its option to acquire Caelum, pursuant to the Development, Option and Stock Purchase Agreement in place between Fortress, Caelum, Alexion and the other parties thereto (as amended, the “DOSPA”). In addition, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (“HSR”) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired in connection with such acquisition. Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions precedent for consummation of the acquisition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

JinkoSolar Invests $500M To Build Manufacturing Facility In Vietnam

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) is investing $500 million to build a monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Quảng Ninh Province, Vietnam. JinkoSolar has begun to work on the facility that will likely have an annual capacity of 7GW to support its existing overseas production facilities. The local...
ECONOMY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened. Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components. While Japan and some other countries are beginning to ease out of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others are having to reimpose such precautions, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for regional and global growth.Factory...
ECONOMY
