AstraZeneca (AZN) to Invest $360M in Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Ireland

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) ("Fortress"), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, and a company it founded, Caelum Biosciences, Inc. ("Caelum"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases, today announced that AstraZeneca's Alexion notified Caelum that it has exercised its option to acquire Caelum, pursuant to the Development, Option and Stock Purchase Agreement in place between Fortress, Caelum, Alexion and the other parties thereto (as amended, the "DOSPA"). In addition, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino ("HSR") Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired in connection with such acquisition. Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions precedent for consummation of the acquisition.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO